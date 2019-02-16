Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

February 16, 2019 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 51 34 14 3 0 71 185 133
Adirondack 51 28 18 3 2 61 162 145
Brampton 51 26 20 4 1 57 167 154
Manchester 52 27 23 1 1 56 163 165
Worcester 51 23 20 5 3 54 131 148
Maine 51 26 24 0 1 53 154 173
Reading 50 22 20 3 5 52 148 159
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 35 12 5 0 75 201 124
Jacksonville 52 26 22 2 2 56 152 158
Orlando 48 26 19 3 0 55 160 164
South Carolina 50 25 20 5 0 55 151 154
Atlanta 48 20 20 7 1 48 132 145
Norfolk 52 20 25 4 3 47 156 196
Greenville 53 17 31 3 2 39 136 193
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 50 35 9 3 3 76 196 117
Toledo 49 29 13 4 3 65 171 159
Kalamazoo 49 26 20 1 2 55 174 182
Fort Wayne 48 23 18 3 4 53 145 160
Wheeling 52 23 23 5 1 52 177 172
Indy 51 24 24 2 1 51 162 174
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 49 31 13 4 1 67 173 135
Idaho 51 31 17 1 2 65 171 140
Tulsa 53 29 18 4 2 64 162 148
Kansas City 47 24 19 3 1 52 150 151
Rapid City 53 20 25 5 3 48 128 178
Wichita 52 19 24 6 3 47 150 181
Allen 54 16 32 4 2 38 149 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Orlando 6, Jacksonville 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Newfoundland 3, South Carolina 2, OT

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wheeling 5, Brampton 4, OT

Florida 6, Manchester 3

Cincinnati 2, Toledo 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 0

Adirondack 8, Fort Wayne 2

Worcester 6, Allen 2

Tulsa 7, Wichita 3

Utah 4, Kansas City 3, OT

Idaho 2, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Florida 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Brampton 2, Wheeling 0

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Allen 3

Worcester 1, Tulsa 0

Indy 5, Wichita 0

Kansas City at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.