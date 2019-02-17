All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 51 34 14 3 0 71 185 133 Adirondack 51 28 18 3 2 61 162 145 Brampton 51 26 20 4 1 57 167 154 Manchester 52 27 23 1 1 56 163 165 Worcester 51 23 20 5 3 54 131 148 Maine 51 26 24 0 1 53 154 173 Reading 50 22 20 3 5 52 148 159 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 52 35 12 5 0 75 201 124 Jacksonville 52 26 22 2 2 56 152 158 Orlando 48 26 19 3 0 55 160 164 South Carolina 50 25 20 5 0 55 151 154 Atlanta 48 20 20 7 1 48 132 145 Norfolk 52 20 25 4 3 47 156 196 Greenville 53 17 31 3 2 39 136 193 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 50 35 9 3 3 76 196 117 Toledo 49 29 13 4 3 65 171 159 Kalamazoo 49 26 20 1 2 55 174 182 Fort Wayne 48 23 18 3 4 53 145 160 Wheeling 52 23 23 5 1 52 177 172 Indy 51 24 24 2 1 51 162 174 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 50 31 14 4 1 67 173 138 Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143 Tulsa 53 29 18 4 2 64 162 148 Kansas City 48 25 19 3 1 54 153 151 Rapid City 54 21 25 5 3 50 131 180 Wichita 52 19 24 6 3 47 150 181 Allen 54 16 32 4 2 38 149 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 4, Florida 3

Maine 4, Norfolk 2

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Advertisement

Brampton 2, Wheeling 0

Cincinnati 5, Toledo 2

Kalamazoo 4, Adirondack 1

Reading 5, Allen 3

Worcester 1, Tulsa 0

Indy 5, Wichita 0

Kansas City 3, Utah 0

Rapid City 3, Idaho 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Manchester at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Reading at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.