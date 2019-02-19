Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 19, 2019 9:47 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138
Adirondack 52 28 18 4 2 62 166 150
Brampton 52 26 20 5 1 58 171 159
Manchester 53 27 24 1 1 56 165 173
Worcester 52 23 21 5 3 54 134 154
Maine 51 26 24 0 1 53 154 173
Reading 51 22 20 4 5 53 152 164
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 52 35 12 5 0 75 201 124
Orlando 49 27 19 3 0 57 168 166
Jacksonville 52 26 22 2 2 56 152 158
South Carolina 52 25 22 5 0 55 156 163
Atlanta 49 21 20 7 1 50 136 147
Norfolk 53 21 25 4 3 49 161 199
Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 51 36 9 3 3 78 201 121
Toledo 50 30 13 4 3 67 176 162
Kalamazoo 51 27 21 1 2 57 182 191
Wheeling 53 24 23 5 1 54 183 177
Fort Wayne 49 23 18 3 5 54 150 166
Indy 53 25 25 2 1 53 172 184
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 51 31 15 4 1 67 175 143
Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143
Tulsa 54 30 18 4 2 66 168 151
Kansas City 49 26 19 3 1 56 158 153
Rapid City 54 21 25 5 3 50 131 180
Wichita 54 20 25 6 3 49 160 191
Allen 55 17 32 4 2 40 154 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Kalamazoo 5, Brampton 4, OT

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Indy 3

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

