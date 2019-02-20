All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138 Adirondack 52 28 18 4 2 62 166 150 Brampton 52 26 20 5 1 58 171 159 Manchester 53 27 24 1 1 56 165 173 Worcester 52 23 21 5 3 54 134 154 Maine 51 26 24 0 1 53 154 173 Reading 51 22 20 4 5 53 152 164 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 52 35 12 5 0 75 201 124 Orlando 49 27 19 3 0 57 168 166 Jacksonville 52 26 22 2 2 56 152 158 South Carolina 52 25 22 5 0 55 156 163 Atlanta 49 21 20 7 1 50 136 147 Norfolk 53 21 25 4 3 49 161 199 Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 51 36 9 3 3 78 201 121 Toledo 50 30 13 4 3 67 176 162 Kalamazoo 51 27 21 1 2 57 182 191 Wheeling 53 24 23 5 1 54 183 177 Fort Wayne 49 23 18 3 5 54 150 166 Indy 53 25 25 2 1 53 172 184 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 51 31 15 4 1 67 175 143 Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143 Tulsa 54 30 18 4 2 66 168 151 Kansas City 49 26 19 3 1 56 158 153 Rapid City 54 21 25 5 3 50 131 180 Wichita 54 20 25 6 3 49 160 191 Allen 55 17 32 4 2 40 154 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Indy 3

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

