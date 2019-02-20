|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|52
|34
|14
|4
|0
|72
|189
|138
|Adirondack
|52
|28
|18
|4
|2
|62
|166
|150
|Manchester
|54
|28
|24
|1
|1
|58
|172
|175
|Brampton
|52
|26
|20
|5
|1
|58
|171
|159
|Maine
|52
|27
|24
|0
|1
|55
|160
|177
|Worcester
|53
|23
|22
|5
|3
|54
|136
|161
|Reading
|52
|22
|21
|4
|5
|53
|156
|170
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|0
|75
|203
|127
|Jacksonville
|53
|27
|22
|2
|2
|58
|155
|160
|Orlando
|49
|27
|19
|3
|0
|57
|168
|166
|South Carolina
|52
|25
|22
|5
|0
|55
|156
|163
|Atlanta
|50
|22
|20
|7
|1
|52
|138
|148
|Norfolk
|53
|21
|25
|4
|3
|49
|161
|199
|Greenville
|54
|18
|31
|3
|2
|41
|141
|197
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|52
|37
|9
|3
|3
|80
|206
|122
|Toledo
|51
|31
|13
|4
|3
|69
|180
|165
|Kalamazoo
|52
|27
|22
|1
|2
|57
|183
|196
|Fort Wayne
|50
|23
|18
|3
|6
|55
|152
|169
|Wheeling
|53
|24
|23
|5
|1
|54
|183
|177
|Indy
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|172
|184
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|51
|31
|15
|4
|1
|67
|175
|143
|Idaho
|52
|31
|17
|2
|2
|66
|173
|143
|Tulsa
|54
|30
|18
|4
|2
|66
|168
|151
|Kansas City
|50
|26
|20
|3
|1
|56
|161
|157
|Wichita
|55
|21
|25
|6
|3
|51
|163
|193
|Rapid City
|55
|21
|26
|5
|3
|50
|132
|182
|Allen
|55
|17
|32
|4
|2
|40
|154
|202
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Wichita 5, Indy 3
Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3
Maine 6, Reading 4
Manchester 7, Worcester 2
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
Wichita 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO
Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1
Toledo 4, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 2, Rapid City 1
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.