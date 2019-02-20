Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 20, 2019 11:23 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138
Adirondack 52 28 18 4 2 62 166 150
Manchester 54 28 24 1 1 58 172 175
Brampton 52 26 20 5 1 58 171 159
Maine 52 27 24 0 1 55 160 177
Worcester 53 23 22 5 3 54 136 161
Reading 52 22 21 4 5 53 156 170
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 53 35 13 5 0 75 203 127
Jacksonville 53 27 22 2 2 58 155 160
Orlando 49 27 19 3 0 57 168 166
South Carolina 52 25 22 5 0 55 156 163
Atlanta 50 22 20 7 1 52 138 148
Norfolk 53 21 25 4 3 49 161 199
Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 52 37 9 3 3 80 206 122
Toledo 51 31 13 4 3 69 180 165
Kalamazoo 52 27 22 1 2 57 183 196
Fort Wayne 50 23 18 3 6 55 152 169
Wheeling 53 24 23 5 1 54 183 177
Indy 53 25 25 2 1 53 172 184
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 51 31 15 4 1 67 175 143
Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143
Tulsa 54 30 18 4 2 66 168 151
Kansas City 50 26 20 3 1 56 161 157
Wichita 55 21 25 6 3 51 163 193
Rapid City 55 21 26 5 3 50 132 182
Allen 55 17 32 4 2 40 154 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Indy 3

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 6, Reading 4

Manchester 7, Worcester 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Wichita 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1

Toledo 4, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 2, Rapid City 1

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

