All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138 Adirondack 52 28 18 4 2 62 166 150 Manchester 54 28 24 1 1 58 172 175 Brampton 52 26 20 5 1 58 171 159 Maine 52 27 24 0 1 55 160 177 Worcester 53 23 22 5 3 54 136 161 Reading 52 22 21 4 5 53 156 170 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 53 35 13 5 0 75 203 127 Jacksonville 53 27 22 2 2 58 155 160 Orlando 49 27 19 3 0 57 168 166 South Carolina 52 25 22 5 0 55 156 163 Atlanta 50 22 20 7 1 52 138 148 Norfolk 53 21 25 4 3 49 161 199 Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 52 37 9 3 3 80 206 122 Toledo 51 31 13 4 3 69 180 165 Kalamazoo 52 27 22 1 2 57 183 196 Fort Wayne 50 23 18 3 6 55 152 169 Wheeling 53 24 23 5 1 54 183 177 Indy 53 25 25 2 1 53 172 184 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 51 31 15 4 1 67 175 143 Idaho 52 31 17 2 2 66 173 143 Tulsa 54 30 18 4 2 66 168 151 Kansas City 50 26 20 3 1 56 161 157 Wichita 55 21 25 6 3 51 163 193 Rapid City 55 21 26 5 3 50 132 182 Allen 55 17 32 4 2 40 154 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita 5, Indy 3

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 3

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 6, Reading 4

Manchester 7, Worcester 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Wichita 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1

Toledo 4, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 2, Rapid City 1

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

