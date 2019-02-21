Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

February 21, 2019 10:17 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 52 34 14 4 0 72 189 138
Adirondack 52 28 18 4 2 62 166 150
Manchester 54 28 24 1 1 58 172 175
Brampton 52 26 20 5 1 58 171 159
Maine 52 27 24 0 1 55 160 177
Worcester 53 23 22 5 3 54 136 161
Reading 52 22 21 4 5 53 156 170
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 53 35 13 5 0 75 203 127
Jacksonville 53 27 22 2 2 58 155 160
Orlando 50 27 19 4 0 58 174 173
South Carolina 52 25 22 5 0 55 156 163
Atlanta 50 22 20 7 1 52 138 148
Norfolk 54 22 25 4 3 51 168 205
Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 53 38 9 3 3 82 210 123
Toledo 51 31 13 4 3 69 180 165
Kalamazoo 52 27 22 1 2 57 183 196
Fort Wayne 50 23 18 3 6 55 152 169
Wheeling 54 24 24 5 1 54 184 181
Indy 53 25 25 2 1 53 172 184
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 53 32 17 2 2 68 178 145
Utah 51 31 15 4 1 67 175 143
Tulsa 55 30 19 4 2 66 170 156
Kansas City 50 26 20 3 1 56 161 157
Wichita 55 21 25 6 3 51 163 193
Rapid City 55 21 26 5 3 50 132 182
Allen 55 17 32 4 2 40 154 202

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 6, Reading 4

Manchester 7, Worcester 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Wichita 3, Fort Wayne 2, SO

Cincinnati 5, Kalamazoo 1

Toledo 4, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 2, Rapid City 1

Idaho 5, Tulsa 2

Thursday’s Games

Norfolk 7, Orlando 6, OT

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Friday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

