|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|52
|34
|14
|4
|0
|72
|189
|138
|Adirondack
|53
|28
|18
|5
|2
|63
|169
|154
|Manchester
|54
|28
|24
|1
|1
|58
|172
|175
|Brampton
|52
|26
|20
|5
|1
|58
|171
|159
|Maine
|53
|28
|24
|0
|1
|57
|164
|180
|Worcester
|53
|23
|22
|5
|3
|54
|136
|161
|Reading
|52
|22
|21
|4
|5
|53
|156
|170
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|53
|35
|13
|5
|0
|75
|203
|127
|Jacksonville
|53
|27
|22
|2
|2
|58
|155
|160
|Orlando
|50
|27
|19
|4
|0
|58
|174
|173
|South Carolina
|52
|25
|22
|5
|0
|55
|156
|163
|Atlanta
|50
|22
|20
|7
|1
|52
|138
|148
|Norfolk
|54
|22
|25
|4
|3
|51
|168
|205
|Greenville
|54
|18
|31
|3
|2
|41
|141
|197
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|53
|38
|9
|3
|3
|82
|210
|123
|Toledo
|51
|31
|13
|4
|3
|69
|180
|165
|Kalamazoo
|52
|27
|22
|1
|2
|57
|183
|196
|Fort Wayne
|50
|23
|18
|3
|6
|55
|152
|169
|Wheeling
|54
|24
|24
|5
|1
|54
|184
|181
|Indy
|53
|25
|25
|2
|1
|53
|172
|184
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|53
|32
|17
|2
|2
|68
|178
|145
|Utah
|51
|31
|15
|4
|1
|67
|175
|143
|Tulsa
|55
|30
|19
|4
|2
|66
|170
|156
|Kansas City
|50
|26
|20
|3
|1
|56
|161
|157
|Wichita
|55
|21
|25
|6
|3
|51
|163
|193
|Rapid City
|55
|21
|26
|5
|3
|50
|132
|182
|Allen
|55
|17
|32
|4
|2
|40
|154
|202
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Norfolk 7, Orlando 6, OT
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1
Maine 4, Adirondack 3, OT
Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
