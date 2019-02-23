All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 53 35 14 4 0 74 193 141 Adirondack 53 28 18 5 2 63 169 154 Manchester 55 28 24 1 2 59 175 179 Brampton 53 26 21 5 1 58 174 163 Maine 53 28 24 0 1 57 164 180 Reading 53 23 21 4 5 55 160 173 Worcester 53 23 22 5 3 54 136 161 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 54 36 13 5 0 77 208 130 Jacksonville 53 27 22 2 2 58 155 160 Orlando 50 27 19 4 0 58 174 173 South Carolina 53 25 23 5 0 55 159 168 Atlanta 51 23 20 7 1 54 142 148 Norfolk 54 22 25 4 3 51 168 205 Greenville 54 18 31 3 2 41 141 197 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 53 38 9 3 3 82 210 123 Toledo 52 31 14 4 3 69 183 170 Kalamazoo 52 27 22 1 2 57 183 196 Fort Wayne 51 24 18 3 6 57 158 174 Wheeling 54 24 24 5 1 54 184 181 Indy 53 25 25 2 1 53 172 184 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 54 33 17 2 2 70 184 148 Utah 52 31 16 4 1 67 180 150 Tulsa 56 30 20 4 2 66 173 162 Kansas City 51 27 20 3 1 58 166 160 Wichita 56 21 26 6 3 51 168 199 Rapid City 56 21 27 5 3 50 132 186 Allen 56 18 32 4 2 42 161 207

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Maine 4, Adirondack 3, OT

Reading 4, Manchester 3, SO

Florida 5, South Carolina 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 5

Allen 7, Utah 5

Kansas City 5, Toledo 3

Atlanta 4, Rapid City 0

Idaho 6, Tulsa 3

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Brampton 3

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Wichita at Indy, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

