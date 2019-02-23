|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|53
|35
|14
|4
|0
|74
|193
|141
|Adirondack
|53
|28
|18
|5
|2
|63
|169
|154
|Manchester
|56
|29
|24
|1
|2
|61
|180
|181
|Brampton
|53
|26
|21
|5
|1
|58
|174
|163
|Maine
|54
|28
|25
|0
|1
|57
|166
|185
|Reading
|53
|23
|21
|4
|5
|55
|160
|173
|Worcester
|53
|23
|22
|5
|3
|54
|136
|161
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|54
|36
|13
|5
|0
|77
|208
|130
|Jacksonville
|53
|27
|22
|2
|2
|58
|155
|160
|Orlando
|50
|27
|19
|4
|0
|58
|174
|173
|South Carolina
|53
|25
|23
|5
|0
|55
|159
|168
|Atlanta
|51
|23
|20
|7
|1
|54
|142
|148
|Norfolk
|54
|22
|25
|4
|3
|51
|168
|205
|Greenville
|54
|18
|31
|3
|2
|41
|141
|197
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|53
|38
|9
|3
|3
|82
|210
|123
|Toledo
|52
|31
|14
|4
|3
|69
|183
|170
|Kalamazoo
|52
|27
|22
|1
|2
|57
|183
|196
|Fort Wayne
|51
|24
|18
|3
|6
|57
|158
|174
|Indy
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|176
|187
|Wheeling
|54
|24
|24
|5
|1
|54
|184
|181
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|54
|33
|17
|2
|2
|70
|184
|148
|Utah
|52
|31
|16
|4
|1
|67
|180
|150
|Tulsa
|56
|30
|20
|4
|2
|66
|173
|162
|Kansas City
|51
|27
|20
|3
|1
|58
|166
|160
|Wichita
|57
|21
|27
|6
|3
|51
|171
|203
|Rapid City
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|132
|186
|Allen
|56
|18
|32
|4
|2
|42
|161
|207
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Maine 4, Adirondack 3, OT
Reading 4, Manchester 3, SO
Florida 5, South Carolina 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wichita 5
Allen 7, Utah 5
Kansas City 5, Toledo 3
Atlanta 4, Rapid City 0
Idaho 6, Tulsa 3
Newfoundland 4, Brampton 3
Manchester 5, Maine 2
Indy 4, Wichita 3
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.