|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|53
|35
|14
|4
|0
|74
|193
|141
|Adirondack
|54
|29
|18
|5
|2
|65
|172
|155
|Manchester
|56
|29
|24
|1
|2
|61
|180
|181
|Brampton
|53
|26
|21
|5
|1
|58
|174
|163
|Maine
|54
|28
|25
|0
|1
|57
|166
|185
|Reading
|54
|23
|22
|4
|5
|55
|161
|176
|Worcester
|53
|23
|22
|5
|3
|54
|136
|161
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|55
|37
|13
|5
|0
|79
|213
|133
|Orlando
|51
|28
|19
|4
|0
|60
|179
|176
|Jacksonville
|54
|27
|23
|2
|2
|58
|158
|165
|South Carolina
|54
|25
|24
|5
|0
|55
|162
|173
|Atlanta
|52
|23
|21
|7
|1
|54
|144
|152
|Norfolk
|55
|23
|25
|4
|3
|53
|173
|208
|Greenville
|55
|18
|32
|3
|2
|41
|144
|202
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|53
|38
|9
|3
|3
|82
|210
|123
|Toledo
|52
|31
|14
|4
|3
|69
|183
|170
|Kalamazoo
|53
|28
|22
|1
|2
|59
|188
|198
|Fort Wayne
|51
|24
|18
|3
|6
|57
|158
|174
|Indy
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|176
|187
|Wheeling
|54
|24
|24
|5
|1
|54
|184
|181
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|55
|33
|18
|2
|2
|70
|185
|153
|Tulsa
|57
|31
|20
|4
|2
|68
|178
|163
|Utah
|53
|31
|17
|4
|1
|67
|182
|154
|Kansas City
|52
|27
|21
|3
|1
|58
|168
|165
|Rapid City
|57
|22
|27
|5
|3
|52
|136
|188
|Wichita
|57
|21
|27
|6
|3
|51
|171
|203
|Allen
|57
|19
|32
|4
|2
|44
|165
|209
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 4, Brampton 3
Manchester 5, Maine 2
Indy 4, Wichita 3
Orlando 5, Greenville 3
Adirondack 3, Reading 1
Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 3
Florida 5, South Carolina 3
Allen 4, Utah 2
Kalamazoo 5, Kansas City 2
Rapid City 4, Atlanta 2
Tulsa 5, Idaho 1
Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Greenville at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.
Wheeling at Brampton, 11 a.m.
