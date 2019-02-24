All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 53 35 14 4 0 74 193 141 Adirondack 54 29 18 5 2 65 172 155 Manchester 56 29 24 1 2 61 180 181 Brampton 53 26 21 5 1 58 174 163 Maine 54 28 25 0 1 57 166 185 Reading 54 23 22 4 5 55 161 176 Worcester 53 23 22 5 3 54 136 161 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 55 37 13 5 0 79 213 133 Orlando 51 28 19 4 0 60 179 176 Jacksonville 54 27 23 2 2 58 158 165 South Carolina 54 25 24 5 0 55 162 173 Atlanta 52 23 21 7 1 54 144 152 Norfolk 55 23 25 4 3 53 173 208 Greenville 55 18 32 3 2 41 144 202 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 53 38 9 3 3 82 210 123 Toledo 52 31 14 4 3 69 183 170 Kalamazoo 53 28 22 1 2 59 188 198 Fort Wayne 51 24 18 3 6 57 158 174 Indy 54 26 25 2 1 55 176 187 Wheeling 54 24 24 5 1 54 184 181 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 55 33 18 2 2 70 185 153 Tulsa 57 31 20 4 2 68 178 163 Utah 53 31 17 4 1 67 182 154 Kansas City 52 27 21 3 1 58 168 165 Rapid City 57 22 27 5 3 52 136 188 Wichita 57 21 27 6 3 51 171 203 Allen 57 19 32 4 2 44 165 209

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Brampton 3

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Indy 4, Wichita 3

Orlando 5, Greenville 3

Adirondack 3, Reading 1

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 3

Florida 5, South Carolina 3

Allen 4, Utah 2

Kalamazoo 5, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 4, Atlanta 2

Tulsa 5, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 1:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 11 a.m.

