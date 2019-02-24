All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 54 36 14 4 0 76 197 142 Adirondack 55 30 18 5 2 67 176 157 Manchester 56 29 24 1 2 61 180 181 Maine 55 29 25 0 1 59 170 188 Brampton 54 26 22 5 1 58 175 167 Worcester 54 23 22 5 4 55 139 165 Reading 55 23 23 4 5 55 163 180 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 55 37 13 5 0 79 213 133 Orlando 52 29 19 4 0 62 182 178 Jacksonville 55 28 23 2 2 60 162 167 South Carolina 54 25 24 5 0 55 162 173 Atlanta 52 23 21 7 1 54 144 152 Norfolk 56 23 26 4 3 53 175 212 Greenville 56 18 33 3 2 41 146 205 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 53 38 9 3 3 82 210 123 Toledo 52 31 14 4 3 69 183 170 Kalamazoo 53 28 22 1 2 59 188 198 Fort Wayne 51 24 18 3 6 57 158 174 Indy 54 26 25 2 1 55 176 187 Wheeling 54 24 24 5 1 54 184 181 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 55 33 18 2 2 70 185 153 Tulsa 57 31 20 4 2 68 178 163 Utah 53 31 17 4 1 67 182 154 Kansas City 52 27 21 3 1 58 168 165 Rapid City 57 22 27 5 3 52 136 188 Wichita 57 21 27 6 3 51 171 203 Allen 57 19 32 4 2 44 165 209

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Brampton 3

Manchester 5, Maine 2

Indy 4, Wichita 3

Advertisement

Orlando 5, Greenville 3

Adirondack 3, Reading 1

Norfolk 5, Jacksonville 3

Florida 5, South Carolina 3

Allen 4, Utah 2

Kalamazoo 5, Kansas City 2

Rapid City 4, Atlanta 2

Tulsa 5, Idaho 1

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 3, Greenville 2

Newfoundland 4, Brampton 1

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 2

Maine 4, Worcester 3, SO

Adirondack 4, Reading 2

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.