|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|54
|36
|14
|4
|0
|76
|197
|142
|Adirondack
|55
|30
|18
|5
|2
|67
|176
|157
|Manchester
|56
|29
|24
|1
|2
|61
|180
|181
|Maine
|55
|29
|25
|0
|1
|59
|170
|188
|Brampton
|55
|26
|23
|5
|1
|58
|177
|173
|Worcester
|54
|23
|22
|5
|4
|55
|139
|165
|Reading
|55
|23
|23
|4
|5
|55
|163
|180
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|55
|37
|13
|5
|0
|79
|213
|133
|Jacksonville
|56
|29
|23
|2
|2
|62
|164
|167
|Orlando
|52
|29
|19
|4
|0
|62
|182
|178
|South Carolina
|55
|25
|25
|5
|0
|55
|164
|176
|Atlanta
|53
|23
|22
|7
|1
|54
|144
|154
|Norfolk
|56
|23
|26
|4
|3
|53
|175
|212
|Greenville
|57
|19
|33
|3
|2
|43
|149
|207
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|54
|38
|9
|4
|3
|83
|214
|128
|Toledo
|52
|31
|14
|4
|3
|69
|183
|170
|Kalamazoo
|53
|28
|22
|1
|2
|59
|188
|198
|Fort Wayne
|52
|25
|18
|3
|6
|59
|163
|178
|Wheeling
|55
|25
|24
|5
|1
|56
|190
|183
|Indy
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|176
|187
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|55
|33
|18
|2
|2
|70
|185
|153
|Tulsa
|57
|31
|20
|4
|2
|68
|178
|163
|Utah
|54
|31
|17
|4
|2
|68
|186
|159
|Kansas City
|52
|27
|21
|3
|1
|58
|168
|165
|Rapid City
|57
|22
|27
|5
|3
|52
|136
|188
|Wichita
|57
|21
|27
|6
|3
|51
|171
|203
|Allen
|58
|20
|32
|4
|2
|46
|170
|213
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Greenville 3, South Carolina 2
Wheeling 6, Brampton 2
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
