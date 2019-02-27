All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 54 36 14 4 0 76 197 142 Adirondack 55 30 18 5 2 67 176 157 Manchester 57 29 24 2 2 62 183 185 Maine 55 29 25 0 1 59 170 188 Brampton 55 26 23 5 1 58 177 173 Worcester 55 24 22 5 4 57 143 168 Reading 55 23 23 4 5 55 163 180 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 55 37 13 5 0 79 213 133 Jacksonville 56 29 23 2 2 62 164 167 Orlando 52 29 19 4 0 62 182 178 South Carolina 55 25 25 5 0 55 164 176 Atlanta 53 23 22 7 1 54 144 154 Norfolk 56 23 26 4 3 53 175 212 Greenville 57 19 33 3 2 43 149 207 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 54 38 9 4 3 83 214 128 Toledo 52 31 14 4 3 69 183 170 Kalamazoo 53 28 22 1 2 59 188 198 Fort Wayne 52 25 18 3 6 59 163 178 Wheeling 55 25 24 5 1 56 190 183 Indy 54 26 25 2 1 55 176 187 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 55 33 18 2 2 70 185 153 Tulsa 57 31 20 4 2 68 178 163 Utah 54 31 17 4 2 68 186 159 Kansas City 52 27 21 3 1 58 168 165 Rapid City 57 22 27 5 3 52 136 188 Wichita 57 21 27 6 3 51 171 203 Allen 58 20 32 4 2 46 170 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville 3, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 6, Brampton 2

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Worcester 4, Manchester 3, OT

Jacksonville 2, Atlanta 0

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Maine at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

