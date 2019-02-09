Listen Live Sports

Edge lifts Fairleigh Dickinson past St. Francis (NY) 84-73

February 9, 2019 7:04 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Darnell Edge had 25 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat St. Francis (NY) 84-73 on Saturday.

Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points and six assists for Fairleigh Dickinson (12-12, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Mike Holloway Jr. added 14 points. Elyjah Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the road team.

The Knights were in trouble after the first half, entering the locker room at halftime trailing 41-30. But the visitors mounted a serious rally in the second half to coast to the 11-point victory. The Knights 54 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Chauncey Hawkins had 14 points for the Terriers (14-11, 6-6). Glenn Sanabria added 13 points. Rosel Hurley had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Terriers this season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated St. Francis (NY) 60-58 on Jan. 24. Fairleigh Dickinson takes on St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Thursday. St. Francis (NY) faces Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

