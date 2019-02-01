Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Edwards, Ross power Pepperdine past Portland, 83-58

February 1, 2019 12:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kameron Edwards and Colbey Ross each scored 14 points and Pepperdine handed Portland its ninth straight loss, eight in West Coast Conference, in an 83-58 romp on Thursday night.

The Waves picked up their first win at the Chiles Center since 2013.

Pepperdine’s defense held the Pilots to just 20 first-half points as the Waves cruised to a 26-point halftime advantage.

Edwards hit 4 of 9 from the field and pulled down a dozen rebounds while Ross hit all six of his free throws while dishing nine assists. Pepperdine (11-11, 4-4) shot a crisp 55 percent from the floor and had 23 assists on 29 made baskets, hitting 10 of 22 from beyond the 3-point line.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Portland (7-16, 0-8) was just 18 of 59 from the floor (30.5 percent), including 7 of 30 from distance. The Pilots did not have a scorer reach double figures. Jojo Walker led the effort with nine points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.