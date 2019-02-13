Efianayi leads Gardner-Webb past Charleston Southern 77-74

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi scored a career-high 33 points and had six rebounds as Gardner-Webb edged Charleston Southern 77-74 on Wednesday night.

Efianayi was 11 of 18 from the field including four from distance for the Bulldogs (16-10, 7-5 Big South Conference). Jose Perez added 12 points, Eric Jamison Jr. had 11 points and six rebounds and Nate Johnson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Efianayi, Perez and Johnson sank 3-pointers, and Johnson added a dunk to a 19-8 start early in the first half and the Bulldogs built it into a 47-33 lead at the break.

Charleston Southern rallied early in the second half and Christian Keeling added two 3-pointers to the spurt that took the Buccaneers (11-13, 5-6) into a 60-57 lead with 10:24 to play. A Johnson 3-pointer got the Bulldogs back on top for good, 63-60, though the Buccaneers continued to threaten, closing to 75-74 with eight seconds left.

Advertisement

Keeling finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Buccaneers. Travis McConico added 14 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.