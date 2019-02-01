Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ekmark, Ibis lead No. 21 Arizona State women over Arizona

February 1, 2019 10:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Courtney Ekmark had 20 points and seven rebounds, Kianna Ibis added 19 points and 10 boards, and No. 21 Arizona State beat Arizona 60-47 on Friday night.

The Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 14-3 run capped by Ekmark’s pair of free throws to make it 58-42 with 52 seconds left.

The nation’s second-leading scorer, Aari McDonald, had 28 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (14-7, 4-6).

After scoring just 13 points in the first half and trailing by 12, Arizona outscored the Sun Devils 22-14 in the third quarter to close the gap to 39-35. Ibis scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and McDonald answered with four straight points to close the deficit back to 44-39 before Arizona State pulled away for good.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.