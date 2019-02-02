Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ellingson, McGlynn help Drake hold off Indiana State 68-62

February 2, 2019 4:38 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Brady Ellingson scored 16 points, Nick McGlynn posted his eighth double-double of the season and Drake held off Indiana State 68-62 on Saturday.

Ellingson knocked down 7 of 12 shots for the Bulldogs (17-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference), who shot 48 percent from the floor. Ellingson, who came into the game shooting a conference-best 54.9 percent from 3-point range, sank 2 of 5 against the Sycamores (11-11, 3-7). McGlynn scored 12 and matched his career high with 13 rebounds. Noah Thomas added 12 points for Drake, which has won five of its last six games.

Indiana State led 34-31 at halftime and 56-55 on a Tyreke Key layup with 5:52 remaining in the game. But the Sycamores didn’t score another basket until Jordan Barnes nailed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to pull ISU within 65-62. Drake answered with a McGlynn dunk off an assist from Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz added a free throw as the Bulldogs handed the Sycamores their first loss of the season — after 10 straight wins — when holding an opponent to 68 points or less.

Key led Indiana State with 23 points, but he missed all six of his 3-point tries as the Sycamores sank only 3 of 21 from distance. Bronson Kessinger came off the bench to score 16 on 7-of-7 shooting. Barnes added 12 points and five assists.

The Associated Press

