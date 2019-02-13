Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Embiid fined $25,000 for criticizing referees

February 13, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for public criticism of referees that included profanity.

The penalty was announced by Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations.

Embiid’s comments came at the end of his postgame interview following Philadelphia’s 112-109 home loss to Boston on Tuesday.

“I knew what I was getting into,” Embiid said. “I haven’t seen the Last 2-Minute Report but I did get fouled and everybody knew that. I felt like it changed the outcome of the game. The game could have been tied and I was in the heat of the moment.”

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The report did say Al Horford should have been called for fouling Embiid with 35 seconds remaining.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.