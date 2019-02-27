Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Emezie scores 14 to lead Army past Loyola (Md) 79-69

February 27, 2019 9:23 pm
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — John Emezie registered 14 points as Army got past Loyola (Md) 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Matt Wilson had 13 points and nine rebounds for Army (13-17, 8-9 Patriot League). Lonnie Grayson added 11 points. Tommy Funk had seven assists for the home team.

Andrew Kostecka scored a career-high 32 points and had seven steals for the Greyhounds (10-20, 6-11).

The Black Knights evened the season series against the Greyhounds with the win. Loyola defeated Army 66-64 on Jan. 12. Army finishes out the regular season against Bucknell on the road on Saturday. Loyola finishes out the regular season against Lehigh at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

