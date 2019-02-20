ETSU looks to extend streak vs VMI

East Tennessee State (21-7, 11-4) vs. VMI (7-19, 1-13)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ETSU looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. East Tennessee State has won by an average of 20 points in its last seven wins over the Keydets. VMI’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, an 85-79 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: VMI’s Bubba Parham has averaged 20.7 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Buccaneers, Jeromy Rodriguez has averaged 11.8 points and 11.1 rebounds while Patrick Good has put up 12 points.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: B. Parham has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. B. Parham has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Buccaneers are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 21-2 when they exceed 68 points. The Keydets are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buccaneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Keydets. VMI has 45 assists on 81 field goals (55.6 percent) over its past three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.2 percent, ranking the Buccaneers second nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for VMI stands at just 24.3 percent (ranked 309th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.