Europa League Glance

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) First leg Tuesday, Feb. 12

Fenerbahve (Turkey) 1, Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) 0

Thursday, Feb. 14

BATE Borisov (Belarus) vs. Arsenal (England), 12:55 p.m.

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 12:55 p.m.

Krasnodar (Russia) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 12:55 p.m.

Lazio (Italy) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 12:55 p.m.

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), 12:55 p.m.

Rapid Vienna (Austria) vs. Inter Milan (Italy), 12:55 p.m.

Rennes (France) vs. Real Betis (Spain), 12:55 p.m.

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Genk (Belgium), 12:55 p.m

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Salzburg (Austria), 3 p.m.

Celtic (Scotland) vs. Valencia (Spain), 3 p.m.

Malmo (Sweden) vs. Chelsea (England), 3 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Villarreal (Spain), 3 p.m.

Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), 3 p.m.

Zurich (Switzerland) vs. Napoli (Italy), 3 p.m.

Second Leg Wednesday, Feb. 20

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Lazio (Italy), noon

Thursday, Feb. 21

Arsenal (England) vs. BATE Borisov (Belarus), 12:55 p.m.

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic), 12:55 p.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 12:55 p.m.

Napoli (Italy) vs. Zurich (Switzerland), 12:55 p.m.

Salzburg (Austria) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium), 12:55 p.m.

Valencia (Spain) vs. Celtic (Scotland), 12:55 p.m.

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 12:55 p.m.

Zenit St. Petersburg (Russia) vs. Fenerbahce (Turkey), 12:55 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Krasnodar (Russia), 3 p.m.

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey), 3 p.m.

Chelsea (England) vs. Malmo (Sweden), 3 p.m.

Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 3 p.m.

Genk (Belgium) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 3 p.m.

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Rapid Vienna (Austria), 3 p.m.

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Rennes (France), 3 p.m.

