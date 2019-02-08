European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia Handa Vic Open Scores

Friday At 13th Beach Golf Links Geelong, Australia Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 6,796 Par 72 Second Round a-amateur Jason Scrivener, Australia 64-66—130 Nick Flanagan, Australia 62-68—130 Wade Ormsby, Australia 65-66—131 Matt Jager, Australia 66-66—132 Brad Kennedy, Australia 67-65—132 David Law, Scotland 67-66—133 Nick Cullen, Australia 66-67—133 Clement Sordet, France 69-64—133 Matthew Griffin, Australia 65-69—134 Michael Hoey, N. Ireland 66-68—134 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 65-69—134 Grant Forrest, Scotland 65-69—134 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66-68—134 Lucas Herbert, Australia 65-69—134 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 68-66—134 Paul Dunne, Ireland 69-66—135 a-David Micheluzzi, Australia 67-68—135 Ashley Chesters, England 68-67—135 David Drysdale, Scotland 66-69—135 James Anstiss, New Zealand 64-71—135 Andrew Evans, Australia 68-67—135 Peter Cooke, Australia 65-71—136 Daniel Gavins, England 68-68—136 Aaron Rai, England 67-69—136 Louis De Jager, South Africa 67-69—136 Marcus Fraser, Australia 70-66—136 Michael Sim, Australia 66-70—136 Espen Kofstad, Norway 71-65—136 Hugo Leon, Chile 64-72—136 Scott Hend, Australia 69-67—136 Jordan Mullaney, Australia 67-69—136 Aaron Pike, Australia 66-70—136 James Morrison, England 68-69—137 a-Blake Windred, Australia 70-67—137 Ashley Hall, Australia 71-66—137 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 67-70—137 a-Andre Lautee, Australia 65-72—137 Jason Norris, Australia 66-71—137 Yuta Ikeda, Japan 66-71—137 Stuart Manley, Wales 66-71—137 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 66-71—137 Callum Shinkwin, England 64-73—137 Darren Beck, Australia 67-70—137 Zach Murray, Australia 68-70—138 Maverick Antcliff, Australia 67-71—138 Austin Connelly, Canada 70-68—138 Kim Koivu, Finland 66-72—138 David Bransdon, Australia 69-69—138 Richard Green, Australia 72-66—138 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-70—138 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 66-72—138 Peter Lonard, Australia 66-72—138 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 68-70—138 Connor Syme, Scotland 71-67—138 Andrew Dodt, Australia 67-71—138 Steven Jeffress, Australia 69-69—138 Kurt Kitayama, United States 64-74—138 Sam Brazel, Australia 69-69—138 Daniel Nisbet, Australia 68-70—138 Matthew Stieger, Australia 71-67—138 Justin Harding, South Africa 67-71—138 Aaron Townsend, Australia 69-69—138 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-70—138 Taylor Macdonald, Australia 68-70—138 James Nitties, Australia 64-74—138 Dylan Perry, Australia 68-71—139 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 69-70—139 Jarryd Felton, Australia 71-68—139 Matthew Nixon, England 71-68—139 Michael Long, New Zealand 66-73—139 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-69—139 Stephen Leaney, Australia 69-70—139 Max McCardle, Australia 68-71—139 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 72-67—139 Adam Burdett, Australia 72-67—139 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 71-68—139 Sihwan Kim, United States 71-68—139 Andrew Martin, Australia 68-71—139 Dale Williamson, Australia 68-71—139 Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 67-72—139 Missed the Cut Ben Eccles, Australia 71-69—140 Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 72-68—140 Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 67-73—140 Peter Fowler, Australia 69-71—140 Jordan Zunic, Australia 72-68—140 Adam Bland, Australia 66-74—140 Deyen Lawson, Australia 71-70—141 Matthew Millar, Australia 69-72—141 Nick O’Hern, Australia 73-68—141 Daniel Gale, Australia 70-71—141 Ricardo Gouveia, Paraguay 71-70—141 Per Langfors, Sweden 69-72—141 Matteo Manassero, Italy 69-72—141 Tim Stewart, Australia 72-69—141 Christopher Wood, Australia 71-70—141 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 71-70—141 Max Orrin, England 70-71—141 Jack Wilson, Australia 72-69—141 Michael Wright, Australia 72-69—141 Braden Becker, Australia 73-68—141 Peter Senior, Australia 71-70—141 Oliver Wilson, England 67-74—141 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-74—141 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 69-72—141 Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 70-71—141 Ben Evans, England 69-72—141 Harrison Endycott, Australia 69-72—141 a-Christopher Fan, Australia 70-72—142 Ryan Lynch, Australia 68-74—142 Callan O’Reilly, Australia 71-71—142 Jorge Campillo, Spain 72-70—142 Cameron John, Australia 72-70—142 Adrien Saddier, France 73-69—142 Jake Higginbottom, Australia 72-70—142 Austen Truslow, United States 69-73—142 Scott Gregory, England 68-74—142 Jake McLeod, Australia 69-73—142 a-Nathan Barbieri, Australia 68-74—142 David Borda, Spain 69-73—142 Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 70-72—142 Scott Strange, Australia 71-72—143 Maximilian Schmitt, Germany 73-70—143 Josh Younger, Australia 71-72—143 Andrew Johnston, England 66-77—143 Richard McEvoy, England 72-71—143 Simon Hawkes, Australia 71-72—143 Brady Watt, Australia 73-70—143 Travis Smyth, Australia 73-70—143 a-Jack Thompson, Australia 70-73—143 Alexander Knappe, Germany 71-72—143 Ben Campbell, New Zealand 73-71—144 Kade McBride, Australia 72-72—144 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 71-73—144 Daniel Fox, Australia 71-73—144 James Marchesani, Australia 73-72—145 Mark Brown, New Zealand 73-72—145 Blake Proverbs, Australia 70-75—145 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 69-76—145 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 69-76—145 Anthony Quayle, Australia 72-74—146 David Smail, New Zealand 69-77—146 Tom Murray, England 71-75—146 Peter O’Malley, Australia 74-72—146 Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 74-72—146 Gregory Bourdy, France 71-75—146 Robert Allenby, Australia 71-76—147 Andrew Kelly, Australia 71-76—147 Jin-ho Choi, South Korea 70-77—147 Hyo-won Park, South Korea 69-78—147 Liam Johnston, Scotland 72-75—147 Damien Jordan, Australia 74-74—148 a-Conor Purcell, Ireland 72-76—148 Cory Crawford, Australia 71-78—149 Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway 74-75—149 a-Jasper Stubbs, Australia 76-75—151 Harry Bateman, New Zealand 70-82—152

