European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia Handa Vic Open Scores

February 8, 2019 8:36 am
 
Friday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 6,796 Par 72
Second Round
a-amateur
Jason Scrivener, Australia 64-66—130
Nick Flanagan, Australia 62-68—130
Wade Ormsby, Australia 65-66—131
Matt Jager, Australia 66-66—132
Brad Kennedy, Australia 67-65—132
David Law, Scotland 67-66—133
Nick Cullen, Australia 66-67—133
Clement Sordet, France 69-64—133
Matthew Griffin, Australia 65-69—134
Michael Hoey, N. Ireland 66-68—134
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 65-69—134
Grant Forrest, Scotland 65-69—134
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66-68—134
Lucas Herbert, Australia 65-69—134
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 68-66—134
Paul Dunne, Ireland 69-66—135
a-David Micheluzzi, Australia 67-68—135
Ashley Chesters, England 68-67—135
David Drysdale, Scotland 66-69—135
James Anstiss, New Zealand 64-71—135
Andrew Evans, Australia 68-67—135
Peter Cooke, Australia 65-71—136
Daniel Gavins, England 68-68—136
Aaron Rai, England 67-69—136
Louis De Jager, South Africa 67-69—136
Marcus Fraser, Australia 70-66—136
Michael Sim, Australia 66-70—136
Espen Kofstad, Norway 71-65—136
Hugo Leon, Chile 64-72—136
Scott Hend, Australia 69-67—136
Jordan Mullaney, Australia 67-69—136
Aaron Pike, Australia 66-70—136
James Morrison, England 68-69—137
a-Blake Windred, Australia 70-67—137
Ashley Hall, Australia 71-66—137
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 67-70—137
a-Andre Lautee, Australia 65-72—137
Jason Norris, Australia 66-71—137
Yuta Ikeda, Japan 66-71—137
Stuart Manley, Wales 66-71—137
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 66-71—137
Callum Shinkwin, England 64-73—137
Darren Beck, Australia 67-70—137
Zach Murray, Australia 68-70—138
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 67-71—138
Austin Connelly, Canada 70-68—138
Kim Koivu, Finland 66-72—138
David Bransdon, Australia 69-69—138
Richard Green, Australia 72-66—138
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-70—138
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 66-72—138
Peter Lonard, Australia 66-72—138
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 68-70—138
Connor Syme, Scotland 71-67—138
Andrew Dodt, Australia 67-71—138
Steven Jeffress, Australia 69-69—138
Kurt Kitayama, United States 64-74—138
Sam Brazel, Australia 69-69—138
Daniel Nisbet, Australia 68-70—138
Matthew Stieger, Australia 71-67—138
Justin Harding, South Africa 67-71—138
Aaron Townsend, Australia 69-69—138
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-70—138
Taylor Macdonald, Australia 68-70—138
James Nitties, Australia 64-74—138
Dylan Perry, Australia 68-71—139
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 69-70—139
Jarryd Felton, Australia 71-68—139
Matthew Nixon, England 71-68—139
Michael Long, New Zealand 66-73—139
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-69—139
Stephen Leaney, Australia 69-70—139
Max McCardle, Australia 68-71—139
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 72-67—139
Adam Burdett, Australia 72-67—139
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 71-68—139
Sihwan Kim, United States 71-68—139
Andrew Martin, Australia 68-71—139
Dale Williamson, Australia 68-71—139
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 67-72—139
Missed the Cut
Ben Eccles, Australia 71-69—140
Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 72-68—140
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 67-73—140
Peter Fowler, Australia 69-71—140
Jordan Zunic, Australia 72-68—140
Adam Bland, Australia 66-74—140
Deyen Lawson, Australia 71-70—141
Matthew Millar, Australia 69-72—141
Nick O’Hern, Australia 73-68—141
Daniel Gale, Australia 70-71—141
Ricardo Gouveia, Paraguay 71-70—141
Per Langfors, Sweden 69-72—141
Matteo Manassero, Italy 69-72—141
Tim Stewart, Australia 72-69—141
Christopher Wood, Australia 71-70—141
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 71-70—141
Max Orrin, England 70-71—141
Jack Wilson, Australia 72-69—141
Michael Wright, Australia 72-69—141
Braden Becker, Australia 73-68—141
Peter Senior, Australia 71-70—141
Oliver Wilson, England 67-74—141
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-74—141
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 69-72—141
Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 70-71—141
Ben Evans, England 69-72—141
Harrison Endycott, Australia 69-72—141
a-Christopher Fan, Australia 70-72—142
Ryan Lynch, Australia 68-74—142
Callan O’Reilly, Australia 71-71—142
Jorge Campillo, Spain 72-70—142
Cameron John, Australia 72-70—142
Adrien Saddier, France 73-69—142
Jake Higginbottom, Australia 72-70—142
Austen Truslow, United States 69-73—142
Scott Gregory, England 68-74—142
Jake McLeod, Australia 69-73—142
a-Nathan Barbieri, Australia 68-74—142
David Borda, Spain 69-73—142
Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 70-72—142
Scott Strange, Australia 71-72—143
Maximilian Schmitt, Germany 73-70—143
Josh Younger, Australia 71-72—143
Andrew Johnston, England 66-77—143
Richard McEvoy, England 72-71—143
Simon Hawkes, Australia 71-72—143
Brady Watt, Australia 73-70—143
Travis Smyth, Australia 73-70—143
a-Jack Thompson, Australia 70-73—143
Alexander Knappe, Germany 71-72—143
Ben Campbell, New Zealand 73-71—144
Kade McBride, Australia 72-72—144
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 71-73—144
Daniel Fox, Australia 71-73—144
James Marchesani, Australia 73-72—145
Mark Brown, New Zealand 73-72—145
Blake Proverbs, Australia 70-75—145
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 69-76—145
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 69-76—145
Anthony Quayle, Australia 72-74—146
David Smail, New Zealand 69-77—146
Tom Murray, England 71-75—146
Peter O’Malley, Australia 74-72—146
Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 74-72—146
Gregory Bourdy, France 71-75—146
Robert Allenby, Australia 71-76—147
Andrew Kelly, Australia 71-76—147
Jin-ho Choi, South Korea 70-77—147
Hyo-won Park, South Korea 69-78—147
Liam Johnston, Scotland 72-75—147
Damien Jordan, Australia 74-74—148
a-Conor Purcell, Ireland 72-76—148
Cory Crawford, Australia 71-78—149
Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway 74-75—149
a-Jasper Stubbs, Australia 76-75—151
Harry Bateman, New Zealand 70-82—152

