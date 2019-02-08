European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia Handa Vic Open Scores

|Friday
|At 13th Beach Golf Links
|Geelong, Australia
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 6,796 Par 72
|Second Round
|a-amateur
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|64-66—130
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|62-68—130
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|65-66—131
|Matt Jager, Australia
|66-66—132
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|67-65—132
|David Law, Scotland
|67-66—133
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|66-67—133
|Clement Sordet, France
|69-64—133
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|65-69—134
|Michael Hoey, N. Ireland
|66-68—134
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|65-69—134
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|65-69—134
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|66-68—134
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|65-69—134
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|68-66—134
|Paul Dunne, Ireland
|69-66—135
|a-David Micheluzzi, Australia
|67-68—135
|Ashley Chesters, England
|68-67—135
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|66-69—135
|James Anstiss, New Zealand
|64-71—135
|Andrew Evans, Australia
|68-67—135
|Peter Cooke, Australia
|65-71—136
|Daniel Gavins, England
|68-68—136
|Aaron Rai, England
|67-69—136
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|67-69—136
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|70-66—136
|Michael Sim, Australia
|66-70—136
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|71-65—136
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|64-72—136
|Scott Hend, Australia
|69-67—136
|Jordan Mullaney, Australia
|67-69—136
|Aaron Pike, Australia
|66-70—136
|James Morrison, England
|68-69—137
|a-Blake Windred, Australia
|70-67—137
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|71-66—137
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|67-70—137
|a-Andre Lautee, Australia
|65-72—137
|Jason Norris, Australia
|66-71—137
|Yuta Ikeda, Japan
|66-71—137
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|66-71—137
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|66-71—137
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|64-73—137
|Darren Beck, Australia
|67-70—137
|Zach Murray, Australia
|68-70—138
|Maverick Antcliff, Australia
|67-71—138
|Austin Connelly, Canada
|70-68—138
|Kim Koivu, Finland
|66-72—138
|David Bransdon, Australia
|69-69—138
|Richard Green, Australia
|72-66—138
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|68-70—138
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|66-72—138
|Peter Lonard, Australia
|66-72—138
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|68-70—138
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|71-67—138
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|67-71—138
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|69-69—138
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|64-74—138
|Sam Brazel, Australia
|69-69—138
|Daniel Nisbet, Australia
|68-70—138
|Matthew Stieger, Australia
|71-67—138
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|67-71—138
|Aaron Townsend, Australia
|69-69—138
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|68-70—138
|Taylor Macdonald, Australia
|68-70—138
|James Nitties, Australia
|64-74—138
|Dylan Perry, Australia
|68-71—139
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|69-70—139
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|71-68—139
|Matthew Nixon, England
|71-68—139
|Michael Long, New Zealand
|66-73—139
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|70-69—139
|Stephen Leaney, Australia
|69-70—139
|Max McCardle, Australia
|68-71—139
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|72-67—139
|Adam Burdett, Australia
|72-67—139
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|71-68—139
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|71-68—139
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|68-71—139
|Dale Williamson, Australia
|68-71—139
|Gavin Moynihan, Ireland
|67-72—139
|Missed the Cut
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|71-69—140
|Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy
|72-68—140
|Bernd Ritthammer, Germany
|67-73—140
|Peter Fowler, Australia
|69-71—140
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|72-68—140
|Adam Bland, Australia
|66-74—140
|Deyen Lawson, Australia
|71-70—141
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|69-72—141
|Nick O’Hern, Australia
|73-68—141
|Daniel Gale, Australia
|70-71—141
|Ricardo Gouveia, Paraguay
|71-70—141
|Per Langfors, Sweden
|69-72—141
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|69-72—141
|Tim Stewart, Australia
|72-69—141
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|71-70—141
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|71-70—141
|Max Orrin, England
|70-71—141
|Jack Wilson, Australia
|72-69—141
|Michael Wright, Australia
|72-69—141
|Braden Becker, Australia
|73-68—141
|Peter Senior, Australia
|71-70—141
|Oliver Wilson, England
|67-74—141
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|67-74—141
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|69-72—141
|Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand
|70-71—141
|Ben Evans, England
|69-72—141
|Harrison Endycott, Australia
|69-72—141
|a-Christopher Fan, Australia
|70-72—142
|Ryan Lynch, Australia
|68-74—142
|Callan O’Reilly, Australia
|71-71—142
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|72-70—142
|Cameron John, Australia
|72-70—142
|Adrien Saddier, France
|73-69—142
|Jake Higginbottom, Australia
|72-70—142
|Austen Truslow, United States
|69-73—142
|Scott Gregory, England
|68-74—142
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|69-73—142
|a-Nathan Barbieri, Australia
|68-74—142
|David Borda, Spain
|69-73—142
|Gareth Paddison, New Zealand
|70-72—142
|Scott Strange, Australia
|71-72—143
|Maximilian Schmitt, Germany
|73-70—143
|Josh Younger, Australia
|71-72—143
|Andrew Johnston, England
|66-77—143
|Richard McEvoy, England
|72-71—143
|Simon Hawkes, Australia
|71-72—143
|Brady Watt, Australia
|73-70—143
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|73-70—143
|a-Jack Thompson, Australia
|70-73—143
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|71-72—143
|Ben Campbell, New Zealand
|73-71—144
|Kade McBride, Australia
|72-72—144
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|71-73—144
|Daniel Fox, Australia
|71-73—144
|James Marchesani, Australia
|73-72—145
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|73-72—145
|Blake Proverbs, Australia
|70-75—145
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|69-76—145
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|69-76—145
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|72-74—146
|David Smail, New Zealand
|69-77—146
|Tom Murray, England
|71-75—146
|Peter O’Malley, Australia
|74-72—146
|Ryo Ishikawa, Japan
|74-72—146
|Gregory Bourdy, France
|71-75—146
|Robert Allenby, Australia
|71-76—147
|Andrew Kelly, Australia
|71-76—147
|Jin-ho Choi, South Korea
|70-77—147
|Hyo-won Park, South Korea
|69-78—147
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|72-75—147
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|74-74—148
|a-Conor Purcell, Ireland
|72-76—148
|Cory Crawford, Australia
|71-78—149
|Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway
|74-75—149
|a-Jasper Stubbs, Australia
|76-75—151
|Harry Bateman, New Zealand
|70-82—152