European Tour and Pga Tour of Australasia Vic Open Scores

Thursday At 13th Beach Golf Links Geelong, Australia Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 6,796 Par 72 First Round Nick Flanagan, Australia 30-32—62 James Anstiss, New Zealand 34-30—64 Hugo Leon, Chile 33-31—64 Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-31—64 Callum Shinkwin, England 33-31—64 James Nitties, Australia 31-33—64 Jason Scrivener, Australia 32-32—64 Wade Ormsby, Australia 34-31—65 Lucas Herbert, Australia 33-32—65 Peter Cooke, Australia 31-34—65 Matthew Griffin, Australia 34-31—65 a-Andre Lautee, Australia 31-34—65 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 33-32—65 Grant Forrest, Scotland 31-34—65 Michael Sim, Australia 33-33—66 Jason Norris, Australia 31-35—66 Nick Cullen, Australia 33-33—66 Yuta Ikeda, Japan 31-35—66 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 33-33—66 Andrew Johnston, England 34-32—66 Stuart Manley, Wales 30-36—66 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 32-34—66 Aaron Pike, Australia 32-34—66 Adam Bland, Australia 34-32—66 Matt Jager, Australia 34-32—66 Michael Long, New Zealand 31-35—66 Kim Koivu, Finland 33-33—66 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 33-33—66 Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 34-32—66 Peter Lonard, Australia 33-33—66 David Drysdale, Scotland 34-32—66 Oliver Wilson, England 33-34—67 Andrew Dodt, Australia 32-35—67 Brad Kennedy, Australia 34-33—67 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 33-34—67 Justin Harding, South Africa 32-35—67 Jordan Mullaney, Australia 34-33—67 Darren Beck, Australia 34-33—67 Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 35-32—67 David Law, Scotland 35-32—67 Maverick Antcliff, Australia 33-34—67 Aaron Rai, England 33-34—67 a-David Micheluzzi, Australia 34-33—67 Louis De Jager, South Africa 34-33—67 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 32-35—67 Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 33-34—67 Scott Gregory, England 34-34—68 a-Nathan Barbieri, Australia 34-34—68 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 34-34—68 Daniel Nisbet, Australia 36-32—68 Andrew Evans, Australia 34-34—68 Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 36-32—68 Andrew Martin, Australia 32-36—68 Dale Williamson, Australia 35-33—68 Taylor Macdonald, Australia 34-34—68 James Morrison, England 35-33—68 Zach Murray, Australia 34-34—68 Dylan Perry, Australia 33-35—68 Ryan Lynch, Australia 34-34—68 Daniel Gavins, England 35-33—68 Ashley Chesters, England 34-34—68 Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 34-34—68 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 33-35—68 Max McCardle, Australia 34-34—68 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 36-33—69 Clement Sordet, France 36-33—69 Jake McLeod, Australia 32-37—69 Peter Fowler, Australia 35-34—69 Steven Jeffress, Australia 36-33—69 Sam Brazel, Australia 34-35—69 Scott Hend, Australia 36-33—69 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 32-37—69 Aaron Townsend, Australia 35-34—69 David Borda, Spain 32-37—69 Hyo-won Park, South Korea 33-36—69 Ben Evans, England 33-36—69 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 32-37—69 Harrison Endycott, Australia 33-36—69 Matthew Millar, Australia 33-36—69 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 34-35—69 Paul Dunne, Ireland 36-33—69 David Bransdon, Australia 34-35—69 Matteo Manassero, Italy 32-37—69 Per Langfors, Sweden 33-36—69 David Smail, New Zealand 34-35—69 Stephen Leaney, Australia 35-34—69 Austen Truslow, United States 34-35—69 Marcus Fraser, Australia 34-36—70 Jin-ho Choi, South Korea 36-34—70 Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 33-37—70 a-Jack Thompson, Australia 33-37—70 Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 36-34—70 Harry Bateman, New Zealand 34-36—70 Austin Connelly, Canada 36-34—70 a-Christopher Fan, Australia 35-35—70 a-Blake Windred, Australia 34-36—70 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 34-36—70 Daniel Gale, Australia 33-37—70 Max Orrin, England 34-36—70 Blake Proverbs, Australia 33-37—70 Cory Crawford, Australia 35-36—71 Josh Younger, Australia 34-37—71 Peter Senior, Australia 34-37—71 Espen Kofstad, Norway 34-37—71 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 35-36—71 Matthew Stieger, Australia 36-35—71 Gregory Bourdy, France 34-37—71 Simon Hawkes, Australia 35-36—71 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 34-37—71 Sihwan Kim, United States 36-35—71 Alexander Knappe, Germany 36-35—71 Daniel Fox, Australia 36-35—71 Deyen Lawson, Australia 38-33—71 Ben Eccles, Australia 33-38—71 Callan O’Reilly, Australia 37-34—71 Matthew Nixon, England 34-37—71 Jarryd Felton, Australia 35-36—71 Ashley Hall, Australia 33-38—71 Robert Allenby, Australia 36-35—71 Ricardo Gouveia, Paraguay 34-37—71 Andrew Kelly, Australia 37-34—71 Christopher Wood, Australia 38-33—71 Scott Strange, Australia 38-33—71 Tom Murray, England 32-39—71 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 35-36—71 Connor Syme, Scotland 35-36—71 a-Conor Purcell, Ireland 33-39—72 Richard McEvoy, England 34-38—72 Jordan Zunic, Australia 34-38—72 Liam Johnston, Scotland 34-38—72 Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 35-37—72 Richard Green, Australia 37-35—72 Jorge Campillo, Spain 37-35—72 Anthony Quayle, Australia 36-36—72 Tim Stewart, Australia 37-35—72 Cameron John, Australia 37-35—72 Jake Higginbottom, Australia 37-35—72 Jack Wilson, Australia 35-37—72 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 37-35—72 Michael Wright, Australia 35-37—72 Kade McBride, Australia 35-37—72 Adam Burdett, Australia 37-35—72 Braden Becker, Australia 37-36—73 Brady Watt, Australia 35-38—73 Travis Smyth, Australia 35-38—73 James Marchesani, Australia 35-38—73 Nick O’Hern, Australia 39-34—73 Ben Campbell, New Zealand 36-37—73 Adrien Saddier, France 36-37—73 Mark Brown, New Zealand 37-36—73 Maximilian Schmitt, Germany 36-37—73 Peter O’Malley, Australia 36-38—74 Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 36-38—74 Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway 37-37—74 Damien Jordan, Australia 37-37—74 a-Jasper Stubbs, Australia 38-38—76

