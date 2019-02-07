European Tour and Pga Tour of Australasia Vic Open Scores

|Thursday
|At 13th Beach Golf Links
|Geelong, Australia
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 6,796 Par 72
|First Round
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|30-32—62
|James Anstiss, New Zealand
|34-30—64
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|33-31—64
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|33-31—64
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|33-31—64
|James Nitties, Australia
|31-33—64
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|32-32—64
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|34-31—65
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|33-32—65
|Peter Cooke, Australia
|31-34—65
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|34-31—65
|a-Andre Lautee, Australia
|31-34—65
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|33-32—65
|Grant Forrest, Scotland
|31-34—65
|Michael Sim, Australia
|33-33—66
|Jason Norris, Australia
|31-35—66
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|33-33—66
|Yuta Ikeda, Japan
|31-35—66
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|33-33—66
|Andrew Johnston, England
|34-32—66
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|30-36—66
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|32-34—66
|Aaron Pike, Australia
|32-34—66
|Adam Bland, Australia
|34-32—66
|Matt Jager, Australia
|34-32—66
|Michael Long, New Zealand
|31-35—66
|Kim Koivu, Finland
|33-33—66
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|33-33—66
|Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland
|34-32—66
|Peter Lonard, Australia
|33-33—66
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|34-32—66
|Oliver Wilson, England
|33-34—67
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|32-35—67
|Brad Kennedy, Australia
|34-33—67
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|33-34—67
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|32-35—67
|Jordan Mullaney, Australia
|34-33—67
|Darren Beck, Australia
|34-33—67
|Gavin Moynihan, Ireland
|35-32—67
|David Law, Scotland
|35-32—67
|Maverick Antcliff, Australia
|33-34—67
|Aaron Rai, England
|33-34—67
|a-David Micheluzzi, Australia
|34-33—67
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|34-33—67
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|32-35—67
|Bernd Ritthammer, Germany
|33-34—67
|Scott Gregory, England
|34-34—68
|a-Nathan Barbieri, Australia
|34-34—68
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|34-34—68
|Daniel Nisbet, Australia
|36-32—68
|Andrew Evans, Australia
|34-34—68
|Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand
|36-32—68
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|32-36—68
|Dale Williamson, Australia
|35-33—68
|Taylor Macdonald, Australia
|34-34—68
|James Morrison, England
|35-33—68
|Zach Murray, Australia
|34-34—68
|Dylan Perry, Australia
|33-35—68
|Ryan Lynch, Australia
|34-34—68
|Daniel Gavins, England
|35-33—68
|Ashley Chesters, England
|34-34—68
|Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe
|34-34—68
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|33-35—68
|Max McCardle, Australia
|34-34—68
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal
|36-33—69
|Clement Sordet, France
|36-33—69
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|32-37—69
|Peter Fowler, Australia
|35-34—69
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|36-33—69
|Sam Brazel, Australia
|34-35—69
|Scott Hend, Australia
|36-33—69
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|32-37—69
|Aaron Townsend, Australia
|35-34—69
|David Borda, Spain
|32-37—69
|Hyo-won Park, South Korea
|33-36—69
|Ben Evans, England
|33-36—69
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|32-37—69
|Harrison Endycott, Australia
|33-36—69
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|33-36—69
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|34-35—69
|Paul Dunne, Ireland
|36-33—69
|David Bransdon, Australia
|34-35—69
|Matteo Manassero, Italy
|32-37—69
|Per Langfors, Sweden
|33-36—69
|David Smail, New Zealand
|34-35—69
|Stephen Leaney, Australia
|35-34—69
|Austen Truslow, United States
|34-35—69
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|34-36—70
|Jin-ho Choi, South Korea
|36-34—70
|Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand
|33-37—70
|a-Jack Thompson, Australia
|33-37—70
|Gareth Paddison, New Zealand
|36-34—70
|Harry Bateman, New Zealand
|34-36—70
|Austin Connelly, Canada
|36-34—70
|a-Christopher Fan, Australia
|35-35—70
|a-Blake Windred, Australia
|34-36—70
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|34-36—70
|Daniel Gale, Australia
|33-37—70
|Max Orrin, England
|34-36—70
|Blake Proverbs, Australia
|33-37—70
|Cory Crawford, Australia
|35-36—71
|Josh Younger, Australia
|34-37—71
|Peter Senior, Australia
|34-37—71
|Espen Kofstad, Norway
|34-37—71
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|35-36—71
|Matthew Stieger, Australia
|36-35—71
|Gregory Bourdy, France
|34-37—71
|Simon Hawkes, Australia
|35-36—71
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|34-37—71
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|36-35—71
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|36-35—71
|Daniel Fox, Australia
|36-35—71
|Deyen Lawson, Australia
|38-33—71
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|33-38—71
|Callan O’Reilly, Australia
|37-34—71
|Matthew Nixon, England
|34-37—71
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|35-36—71
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|33-38—71
|Robert Allenby, Australia
|36-35—71
|Ricardo Gouveia, Paraguay
|34-37—71
|Andrew Kelly, Australia
|37-34—71
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|38-33—71
|Scott Strange, Australia
|38-33—71
|Tom Murray, England
|32-39—71
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|35-36—71
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|35-36—71
|a-Conor Purcell, Ireland
|33-39—72
|Richard McEvoy, England
|34-38—72
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|34-38—72
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|34-38—72
|Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy
|35-37—72
|Richard Green, Australia
|37-35—72
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|37-35—72
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|36-36—72
|Tim Stewart, Australia
|37-35—72
|Cameron John, Australia
|37-35—72
|Jake Higginbottom, Australia
|37-35—72
|Jack Wilson, Australia
|35-37—72
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|37-35—72
|Michael Wright, Australia
|35-37—72
|Kade McBride, Australia
|35-37—72
|Adam Burdett, Australia
|37-35—72
|Braden Becker, Australia
|37-36—73
|Brady Watt, Australia
|35-38—73
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|35-38—73
|James Marchesani, Australia
|35-38—73
|Nick O’Hern, Australia
|39-34—73
|Ben Campbell, New Zealand
|36-37—73
|Adrien Saddier, France
|36-37—73
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|37-36—73
|Maximilian Schmitt, Germany
|36-37—73
|Peter O’Malley, Australia
|36-38—74
|Ryo Ishikawa, Japan
|36-38—74
|Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway
|37-37—74
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|37-37—74
|a-Jasper Stubbs, Australia
|38-38—76