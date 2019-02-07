Listen Live Sports

European Tour and Pga Tour of Australasia Vic Open Scores

February 7, 2019 12:55 pm
 
Thursday
At 13th Beach Golf Links
Geelong, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 6,796 Par 72
First Round
Nick Flanagan, Australia 30-32—62
James Anstiss, New Zealand 34-30—64
Hugo Leon, Chile 33-31—64
Kurt Kitayama, United States 33-31—64
Callum Shinkwin, England 33-31—64
James Nitties, Australia 31-33—64
Jason Scrivener, Australia 32-32—64
Wade Ormsby, Australia 34-31—65
Lucas Herbert, Australia 33-32—65
Peter Cooke, Australia 31-34—65
Matthew Griffin, Australia 34-31—65
a-Andre Lautee, Australia 31-34—65
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 33-32—65
Grant Forrest, Scotland 31-34—65
Michael Sim, Australia 33-33—66
Jason Norris, Australia 31-35—66
Nick Cullen, Australia 33-33—66
Yuta Ikeda, Japan 31-35—66
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 33-33—66
Andrew Johnston, England 34-32—66
Stuart Manley, Wales 30-36—66
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 32-34—66
Aaron Pike, Australia 32-34—66
Adam Bland, Australia 34-32—66
Matt Jager, Australia 34-32—66
Michael Long, New Zealand 31-35—66
Kim Koivu, Finland 33-33—66
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 33-33—66
Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 34-32—66
Peter Lonard, Australia 33-33—66
David Drysdale, Scotland 34-32—66
Oliver Wilson, England 33-34—67
Andrew Dodt, Australia 32-35—67
Brad Kennedy, Australia 34-33—67
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 33-34—67
Justin Harding, South Africa 32-35—67
Jordan Mullaney, Australia 34-33—67
Darren Beck, Australia 34-33—67
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 35-32—67
David Law, Scotland 35-32—67
Maverick Antcliff, Australia 33-34—67
Aaron Rai, England 33-34—67
a-David Micheluzzi, Australia 34-33—67
Louis De Jager, South Africa 34-33—67
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 32-35—67
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 33-34—67
Scott Gregory, England 34-34—68
a-Nathan Barbieri, Australia 34-34—68
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 34-34—68
Daniel Nisbet, Australia 36-32—68
Andrew Evans, Australia 34-34—68
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 36-32—68
Andrew Martin, Australia 32-36—68
Dale Williamson, Australia 35-33—68
Taylor Macdonald, Australia 34-34—68
James Morrison, England 35-33—68
Zach Murray, Australia 34-34—68
Dylan Perry, Australia 33-35—68
Ryan Lynch, Australia 34-34—68
Daniel Gavins, England 35-33—68
Ashley Chesters, England 34-34—68
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 34-34—68
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 33-35—68
Max McCardle, Australia 34-34—68
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 36-33—69
Clement Sordet, France 36-33—69
Jake McLeod, Australia 32-37—69
Peter Fowler, Australia 35-34—69
Steven Jeffress, Australia 36-33—69
Sam Brazel, Australia 34-35—69
Scott Hend, Australia 36-33—69
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 32-37—69
Aaron Townsend, Australia 35-34—69
David Borda, Spain 32-37—69
Hyo-won Park, South Korea 33-36—69
Ben Evans, England 33-36—69
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 32-37—69
Harrison Endycott, Australia 33-36—69
Matthew Millar, Australia 33-36—69
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 34-35—69
Paul Dunne, Ireland 36-33—69
David Bransdon, Australia 34-35—69
Matteo Manassero, Italy 32-37—69
Per Langfors, Sweden 33-36—69
David Smail, New Zealand 34-35—69
Stephen Leaney, Australia 35-34—69
Austen Truslow, United States 34-35—69
Marcus Fraser, Australia 34-36—70
Jin-ho Choi, South Korea 36-34—70
Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 33-37—70
a-Jack Thompson, Australia 33-37—70
Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 36-34—70
Harry Bateman, New Zealand 34-36—70
Austin Connelly, Canada 36-34—70
a-Christopher Fan, Australia 35-35—70
a-Blake Windred, Australia 34-36—70
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 34-36—70
Daniel Gale, Australia 33-37—70
Max Orrin, England 34-36—70
Blake Proverbs, Australia 33-37—70
Cory Crawford, Australia 35-36—71
Josh Younger, Australia 34-37—71
Peter Senior, Australia 34-37—71
Espen Kofstad, Norway 34-37—71
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 35-36—71
Matthew Stieger, Australia 36-35—71
Gregory Bourdy, France 34-37—71
Simon Hawkes, Australia 35-36—71
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 34-37—71
Sihwan Kim, United States 36-35—71
Alexander Knappe, Germany 36-35—71
Daniel Fox, Australia 36-35—71
Deyen Lawson, Australia 38-33—71
Ben Eccles, Australia 33-38—71
Callan O’Reilly, Australia 37-34—71
Matthew Nixon, England 34-37—71
Jarryd Felton, Australia 35-36—71
Ashley Hall, Australia 33-38—71
Robert Allenby, Australia 36-35—71
Ricardo Gouveia, Paraguay 34-37—71
Andrew Kelly, Australia 37-34—71
Christopher Wood, Australia 38-33—71
Scott Strange, Australia 38-33—71
Tom Murray, England 32-39—71
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 35-36—71
Connor Syme, Scotland 35-36—71
a-Conor Purcell, Ireland 33-39—72
Richard McEvoy, England 34-38—72
Jordan Zunic, Australia 34-38—72
Liam Johnston, Scotland 34-38—72
Filippo Bergamaschi, Italy 35-37—72
Richard Green, Australia 37-35—72
Jorge Campillo, Spain 37-35—72
Anthony Quayle, Australia 36-36—72
Tim Stewart, Australia 37-35—72
Cameron John, Australia 37-35—72
Jake Higginbottom, Australia 37-35—72
Jack Wilson, Australia 35-37—72
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 37-35—72
Michael Wright, Australia 35-37—72
Kade McBride, Australia 35-37—72
Adam Burdett, Australia 37-35—72
Braden Becker, Australia 37-36—73
Brady Watt, Australia 35-38—73
Travis Smyth, Australia 35-38—73
James Marchesani, Australia 35-38—73
Nick O’Hern, Australia 39-34—73
Ben Campbell, New Zealand 36-37—73
Adrien Saddier, France 36-37—73
Mark Brown, New Zealand 37-36—73
Maximilian Schmitt, Germany 36-37—73
Peter O’Malley, Australia 36-38—74
Ryo Ishikawa, Japan 36-38—74
Kristian Krogh Johanness, Norway 37-37—74
Damien Jordan, Australia 37-37—74
a-Jasper Stubbs, Australia 38-38—76

