The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Evans scores 25 to lift VCU over George Washington 85-57

February 23, 2019 4:51 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans had a season-high 25 points as VCU won its eighth straight game, romping past George Washington 85-57 on Saturday.

Evans hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 9 for 10 from the line.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points and seven rebounds for VCU (21-6, 12-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). De’Riante Jenkins added 11 points. Corey Douglas had seven rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.

George Washington put up 17 points in the second half, a season low for the team. The Colonials missed 15 of their first 16 shots in the second half while VCU went on a 21-2 run. The Rams led 43-40 at halftime.

DJ Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Colonials (8-19, 4-10). Maceo Jack added 12 points.

The Rams improved to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. VCU defeated George Washington 60-50 on Feb. 6.

VCU plays Saint Louis at home on Tuesday. George Washington plays Rhode Island on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

