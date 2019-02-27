Listen Live Sports

Ex-coach of Spanish Olympic medalist guilty of sexual abuse

February 27, 2019 3:35 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — The former coach of a Spanish track-and-field athlete who won a silver medal at the 1992 Olympics has been convicted of sexually abusing young boys and was sentenced to 15 ½ years in prison.

A judge issued the ruling against Miguel Angel Millan on Wednesday. He had been in custody since 2017 awaiting trial.

Millan coached Antonio Penalver, who won silver in decathlon at the Barcelona Games.

Penalver testified during the trial. He told the Spanish sport daily Marca that “justice has been done, as much as possible.”

