Ex-Lion gets preliminary approval for medical pot dispensary

February 21, 2019 1:19 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit Lions star receiver Calvin Johnson has received preliminary approval of his license application for a medical marijuana dispensary in suburban Detroit.

Michigan’s Medical Marihuana Licensing Board voted 4-0 Thursday in favor of the application.

The board considered preliminary approval for 84 prospective medical marijuana companies and final approval for 17 medical marijuana business licenses.

Johnson and his wife have registered the Bloomfield Hills business as Michigan Community Collective.

He and another former Lion, Rob Sims, were denied preliminary applications in December for medical marijuana growing, processing and provisioning facilities. The licensing board cited minor traffic tickets for Johnson and problems with homes Sims owns in the suburb of Dearborn.

Johnson’s spokesman says the tickets have been resolved.

