Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-Man United winger Nani joins Orlando City of MLS

February 18, 2019 12:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Manchester United winger Nani has become the latest 30-plus star to join Major League Soccer after a career in Europe, agreeing to a three-year contract with Orlando City.

The team said Monday that Nani was given a free transfer from Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon and will be a designated player who counts only partially against the team’s salary cap.

Nani served as Portugal’s captain after Cristiano Ronaldo was hurt during the first half of the extra-time victory over France in the 2016 European Championship final. He has 24 goals in 112 international appearances, including a goal against the U.S. at the 2014 World Cup.

He has played for Sporting Lisbon (2005-07, 2014-15 and 2018-19), Manchester United (2007-14), Turkey’s Fenerbahce (2015-16), Spain’s Valencia (2016-17) and Italy’s Lazio (2017-18). He won four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League with Manchester United.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.