Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-QB Vince Young arrested on drunken-driving charge

February 5, 2019 7:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is free on bond after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

In a statement, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the former Texas Longhorns star was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Missouri City area of suburban Houston. The six-year NFL veteran, who lists a Missouri City address as his residence, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and released after posting a $500 cash bond.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Hanel told the Houston Chronicle that “the deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage.” He also said Young “flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.”

Young served 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest in January 2017 to driving drunk in Austin.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.