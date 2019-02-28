Listen Live Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Mount St. Mary’s 65-59

February 28, 2019 9:52 pm
 
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mike Holloway Jr. recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry Fairleigh Dickinson to a 65-59 win over Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday night.

Xzavier Malone-Key had 12 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (16-13, 11-6 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jahlil Jenkins added 11 points and six assists. Darnell Edge had 10 points for the visitors.

Malik Jefferson had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-22, 5-12). Omar Habwe added 13 points. Damian Chong Qui had seven assists and six rebounds.

Vado Morse, who led the Mountaineers in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only 7 points on 3-of-11 shooting. Jalen Gibbs, whose 13 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Mountaineers, had only 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Mount St. Mary’s 87-69 on Jan. 21. Fairleigh Dickinson finishes out the regular season against Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s finishes out the regular season against St. Francis (NY) on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

