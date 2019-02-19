Listen Live Sports

Falcons offensive lineman Sambrailo signs 3-year extension

February 19, 2019 12:43 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo to a three-year contract extension.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday but financial terms were not released.

Sambrailo is entering his third season with the Falcons and fifth overall. He started the final four games at right tackle last year after Ryan Schraeder struggled.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked 42 times and hit a career-high 108 times last season as Atlanta lost starting guards Andy Levitre and Brandon Fusco to season-ending injuries.

Sambrailo, a second-round draft pick for Denver out of Colorado State, was traded to the Falcons before the start of 2017 for a fifth-round pick.

