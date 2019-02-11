Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons sign LB Bruce Carter to 1-year contract extension

February 11, 2019 6:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed linebacker Bruce Carter to a one-year contract extension.

The team announced the move Monday.

Carter is a seven-year veteran who played in 11 games for Atlanta last season. He was credited with 21 tackles (16 solo) and seven special teams tackles.

Carter was a second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He also played with Tampa Bay and the New York Jets before signing with the Falcons last September.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.