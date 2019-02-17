FAMU, SC St. meet in conference play

Florida A&M (11-16, 8-4) vs. South Carolina State (6-21, 4-7)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MEAC foes meet as FAMU squares off against SC St.. Florida A&M took care of Savannah State by four on the road in its last outing. South Carolina State lost 98-73 loss at home to Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida A&M’s Justin Ravenel, Isaiah Martin and Tracy Hector have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 71 percent of all Rattlers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Rattlers have scored 67.4 points per game and allowed 63.1 points per game against MEAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 60.3 points scored and 70.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Ravenel has connected on 47.4 percent of the 196 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 40 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Florida A&M has won its last three road games, scoring 74 points, while allowing 70 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Rattlers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. South Carolina State has 37 assists on 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three games while Florida A&M has assists on 38 of 70 field goals (54.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Florida A&M has held opposing teams to 67.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MEAC teams. The Rattlers have allowed just 63.1 points per game against conference opponents.

