Fed Cup Results

Winners to semifinals, losers to WG Playoffs, April 20-21
|Czech Republic 1, Romania 1
|At Ostravar Arena
|Ostrava, Czech Republic
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.
Simona Halep, Romania, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.<
|France 2, Belgium 0
|At Country Hall du Sart-Tilman
|Liege, Belgium
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Caroline Garcia, France, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2.
Alize Cornet, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-2.<
|Belarus 2, Germany 0
|At Volkswagen Halle Braunschweig
|Braunschweig, Germany
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.<
|Australia 1, United States 1
|At US Cellular Arena
|Asheville, N.C.
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Madison Keys, United States, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.<
|WORLD GROUP II
|First Round
Winners to WG Playoffs, losers to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21
|Switzerland 2, Italy 0
|At Swiss Tennis Arena
|Biel, Switzerland
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.<
|Latvia 2, Slovakia 0
|At Arena Riga
|Riga, Latvia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.<
|Japan 1, Spain 1
|At Kita-Kyushu Sogo Gymnastic Hall
|Kita-kyushu, Japan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Georgina Garcia-Perez, Spain, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2).<
|Canada 2, Netherlands 0
|At Maaspoort Sports & Events
|Den Bosch, Netherlands
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-1.
Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4.<
Winners to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21; losers to 2020 Group II
|Europe/Africa
|Event A
|At Hala Widowiskowo-Sportowa
|Zielona Gora, Poland
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Russia 2, Poland 1
Russia 3, Denmark 0
Poland 3, Denmark 0
Bulgaria 2, Estonia 1
Sweden 2, Ukraine 1
Sweden 2, Estonia 1
Ukraine 2, Bulgaria 1
Sweden 3, Bulgaria 0
Ukraine 3, Estonia 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Russia 2, Sweden 0
Poland 2, Ukraine 1
Estonia 2, Denmark 0
|Event B
|At University of Bath
|Bath, England
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Britain 3, Slovenia 0
Hungary 2, Greece 1
Britain 3, Greece 0
Hungary 3, Slovenia 0
Britain 2, Hungary 0
Greece 2, Slovenia 1
Croatia 2, Turkey 1
Serbia 2, Georgia 1
Croatia 2, Georgia 1
Serbia 3, Turkey 0
Serbia 2, Croatia 1
Turkey 3, Georgia 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Britain 2, Serbia 0
Hungary 2, Croatia 0
Turkey 2, Greece 1
Slovenia 2, Georgia 0
|Americas
|At Club Campestre Sede Llanogrande
|Medellin, Colombia
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Mexico 2, Colombia 1
Paraguay 3, Ecuador 0
Colombia 2, Paraguay 1
Mexico 3, Ecuador 0
Colombia 2, Ecuador 1
Paraguay 2, Mexico 1
Argentina 2, Puerto Rico 1
Brazil 3, Chile 0
Brazil 2, Puerto Rico 1
Chile 3, Argentina 0
Brazil 2, Argentina 1
Chile 3, Puerto Rico 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Brazil 2, Paraguay 0
Chile 2, Mexico 1
Colombia 2, Puerto Rico 1
Argentina 2, Ecuador 1
|Asia/Oceania
|At National Tennis Centre
|Astana, Kazakhstan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Kazakhstan 3, Thailand 0
India 2, Thailand 1
Kazakhstan 3, India 0
China 3, Pacific Oceania 0
South Korea 3, Indonesia 0
China 3, South Korea 0
Indonesia 3, Pacific Oceania 0
China 3, Indonesia 0
South Korea 3, Pacific Oceania 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Kazakhstan 2, China 1
South Korea 2, India 1
Indonesia 2, Thailand
Winners to 2020 Group I, losers to 2020 Group III
|Europe/Africa
|At National Tennis Centre
|Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Austria 2, Tunisia 1
Tunisia 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1
Austria 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
Israel 2, Portugal 1
Luxembourg 2, South Africa 1
Israel 2, South Africa 1
Luxembourg 3, Portugal 0
Luxembourg 3, Israel 0
Portugal 2, South Africa 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Austria 2, Israel 0
Luxembourg 2, Tunisia 0
Portugal 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1
