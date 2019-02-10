Fed Cup Results

Winners to semifinals, losers to WG Playoffs, April 20-21
|Romania 3, Czech Republic 2
|At Ostravar Arena
|Ostrava, Czech Republic
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.
Simona Halep, Romania, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.
Simona Halep, Romania, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.
Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4.
|France 3, Belgium 1
|At Country Hall du Sart-Tilman
|Liege, Belgium
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Caroline Garcia, France, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2.
Alize Cornet, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-2.
Caroline Garcia, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.
Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Alize Cornet, France, abandoned.
Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro and Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
|Belarus 4, Germany 0
|At Volkswagen Halle Braunschweig
|Braunschweig, Germany
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.
Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.
Andrea Petkovic, Germany, vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, abandoned.
Victoria Azarenka and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 6-1, 0-6, 11-9.
|Australia 3, United States 2
|At US Cellular Arena
|Asheville, N.C.
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Madison Keys, United States, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Danielle Collins, United States, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
Ashleigh Barty and Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Danielle Collins and Nicole Melichar, United States, 6-4, 7-5.
|WORLD GROUP II
|First Round
Winners to WG Playoffs, losers to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21
|Switzerland 3, Italy 1
|At Swiss Tennis Arena
|Biel, Switzerland
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, vs. Sara Errani, Italy, abandoned.
Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Timea Bacsinszky and Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.
|Latvia 4, Slovakia 0
|At Arena Riga
|Riga, Latvia
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.
Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.
Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, abandoned.
Diana Marcinkevica and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Tereza Mihalikova and Anna Karolina Schmiedliva, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.
|Spain 3, Japan 2
|At Kita-Kyushu Sogo Gymnastic Hall
|Kita-kyushu, Japan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Georgina Garcia-Perez, Spain, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2).
Kurumi Nara, Japan, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Georgina Garcia-Perez, Spain, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.
Georgina Garcia-Perez and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.
|Canada 4, Netherlands 0
|At Maaspoort Sports & Events
|Den Bosch, Netherlands
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-1.
Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4.
Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.
Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, vs. Francoise Abanda, Canada, abandoned.
Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Bibiane Schoofs and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 2-6, 7-5, 12-10.
Winners to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21; losers to 2020 Group II
|Europe/Africa
|Event A
|At Hala Widowiskowo-Sportowa
|Zielona Gora, Poland
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Russia 2, Poland 1
Russia 3, Denmark 0
Poland 3, Denmark 0
Bulgaria 2, Estonia 1
Sweden 2, Ukraine 1
Sweden 2, Estonia 1
Ukraine 2, Bulgaria 1
Sweden 3, Bulgaria 0
Ukraine 3, Estonia 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Russia 2, Sweden 0
Poland 2, Ukraine 1
Estonia 2, Denmark 0
|Event B
|At University of Bath
|Bath, England
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Britain 3, Slovenia 0
Hungary 2, Greece 1
Britain 3, Greece 0
Hungary 3, Slovenia 0
Britain 2, Hungary 0
Greece 2, Slovenia 1
Croatia 2, Turkey 1
Serbia 2, Georgia 1
Croatia 2, Georgia 1
Serbia 3, Turkey 0
Serbia 2, Croatia 1
Turkey 3, Georgia 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Britain 2, Serbia 0
Hungary 2, Croatia 0
Turkey 2, Greece 1
Slovenia 2, Georgia 0
|Americas
|At Club Campestre Sede Llanogrande
|Medellin, Colombia
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Mexico 2, Colombia 1
Paraguay 3, Ecuador 0
Colombia 2, Paraguay 1
Mexico 3, Ecuador 0
Colombia 2, Ecuador 1
Paraguay 2, Mexico 1
Argentina 2, Puerto Rico 1
Brazil 3, Chile 0
Brazil 2, Puerto Rico 1
Chile 3, Argentina 0
Brazil 2, Argentina 1
Chile 3, Puerto Rico 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Brazil 2, Paraguay 0
Chile 2, Mexico 1
Colombia 2, Puerto Rico 1
Argentina 2, Ecuador 1
|Asia/Oceania
|At National Tennis Centre
|Astana, Kazakhstan
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Kazakhstan 3, Thailand 0
India 2, Thailand 1
Kazakhstan 3, India 0
China 3, Pacific Oceania 0
South Korea 3, Indonesia 0
China 3, South Korea 0
Indonesia 3, Pacific Oceania 0
China 3, Indonesia 0
South Korea 3, Pacific Oceania 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Kazakhstan 2, China 1
South Korea 2, India 1
Indonesia 2, Thailand
Winners to 2020 Group I, losers to 2020 Group III
|Europe/Africa
|At National Tennis Centre
|Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Pool A
|Wednesday
Austria 2, Tunisia 1
Tunisia 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1
Austria 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
Israel 2, Portugal 1
Luxembourg 2, South Africa 1
Israel 2, South Africa 1
Luxembourg 3, Portugal 0
Luxembourg 3, Israel 0
Portugal 2, South Africa 0
|Playoffs
|Saturday
|Promotional
Austria 2, Israel 0
Luxembourg 2, Tunisia 0
Portugal 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1
