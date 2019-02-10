Fed Cup Results

WORLD GROUP First Round

Winners to semifinals, losers to WG Playoffs, April 20-21

Romania 3, Czech Republic 2 At Ostravar Arena Ostrava, Czech Republic Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

Reverse Singles

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

France 3, Belgium 1 At Country Hall du Sart-Tilman Liege, Belgium

Surface: Hard-Indoor

Singles

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Alize Cornet, France, abandoned.

Doubles

Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro and Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Belarus 4, Germany 0 At Volkswagen Halle Braunschweig Braunschweig, Germany

Surface: Hard-Indoor

Singles

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, abandoned.

Doubles

Victoria Azarenka and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 6-1, 0-6, 11-9.

Australia 3, United States 2 At US Cellular Arena Asheville, N.C.

Surface: Hard-Indoor

Singles

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Madison Keys, United States, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles

Ashleigh Barty and Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Danielle Collins and Nicole Melichar, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

WORLD GROUP II First Round

Winners to WG Playoffs, losers to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21

Switzerland 3, Italy 1 At Swiss Tennis Arena Biel, Switzerland Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, vs. Sara Errani, Italy, abandoned.

Doubles

Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Timea Bacsinszky and Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.

Latvia 4, Slovakia 0 At Arena Riga Riga, Latvia Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.

Reverse Singles

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, abandoned.

Doubles

Diana Marcinkevica and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Tereza Mihalikova and Anna Karolina Schmiedliva, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Spain 3, Japan 2 At Kita-Kyushu Sogo Gymnastic Hall Kita-kyushu, Japan Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Georgina Garcia-Perez, Spain, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Reverse Singles

Kurumi Nara, Japan, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Georgina Garcia-Perez, Spain, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Doubles

Georgina Garcia-Perez and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Canada 4, Netherlands 0 At Maaspoort Sports & Events Den Bosch, Netherlands Surface: Clay-Indoor Singles

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-1.

Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.

Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, vs. Francoise Abanda, Canada, abandoned.

Doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Bibiane Schoofs and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 2-6, 7-5, 12-10.

ZONAL GROUP I

Winners to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21; losers to 2020 Group II

Europe/Africa Event A At Hala Widowiskowo-Sportowa Zielona Gora, Poland Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Wednesday

Russia 2, Poland 1

Thursday

Russia 3, Denmark 0

Friday

Poland 3, Denmark 0

Pool B Wednesday

Bulgaria 2, Estonia 1

Sweden 2, Ukraine 1

Thursday

Sweden 2, Estonia 1

Ukraine 2, Bulgaria 1

Friday

Sweden 3, Bulgaria 0

Ukraine 3, Estonia 0

Playoffs Saturday Promotional

Russia 2, Sweden 0

3rd-4th Playoff

Poland 2, Ukraine 1

Relegation

Estonia 2, Denmark 0

Event B At University of Bath Bath, England Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Wednesday

Britain 3, Slovenia 0

Hungary 2, Greece 1

Thursday

Britain 3, Greece 0

Hungary 3, Slovenia 0

Friday

Britain 2, Hungary 0

Greece 2, Slovenia 1

Pool B Wednesday

Croatia 2, Turkey 1

Serbia 2, Georgia 1

Thursday

Croatia 2, Georgia 1

Serbia 3, Turkey 0

Friday

Serbia 2, Croatia 1

Turkey 3, Georgia 0

Playoffs Saturday Promotional

Britain 2, Serbia 0

5th-8th

Hungary 2, Croatia 0

Turkey 2, Greece 1

Relegation

Slovenia 2, Georgia 0

Americas At Club Campestre Sede Llanogrande Medellin, Colombia Surface: Clay-Outdoor Pool A Wednesday

Mexico 2, Colombia 1

Paraguay 3, Ecuador 0

Thursday

Colombia 2, Paraguay 1

Mexico 3, Ecuador 0

Friday

Colombia 2, Ecuador 1

Paraguay 2, Mexico 1

Pool B Wednesday

Argentina 2, Puerto Rico 1

Brazil 3, Chile 0

Thursday

Brazil 2, Puerto Rico 1

Chile 3, Argentina 0

Friday

Brazil 2, Argentina 1

Chile 3, Puerto Rico 0

Playoffs Saturday Promotional

Brazil 2, Paraguay 0

3rd-4th

Chile 2, Mexico 1

Relegation

Colombia 2, Puerto Rico 1

Argentina 2, Ecuador 1

Asia/Oceania At National Tennis Centre Astana, Kazakhstan Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Wednesday

Kazakhstan 3, Thailand 0

Thursday

India 2, Thailand 1

Friday

Kazakhstan 3, India 0

Pool B Wednesday

China 3, Pacific Oceania 0

South Korea 3, Indonesia 0

Thursday

China 3, South Korea 0

Indonesia 3, Pacific Oceania 0

Friday

China 3, Indonesia 0

South Korea 3, Pacific Oceania 0

Playoffs Saturday Promotional

Kazakhstan 2, China 1

3rd-4th

South Korea 2, India 1

Relegation

Indonesia 2, Thailand

ZONAL GROUP II

Winners to 2020 Group I, losers to 2020 Group III

Europe/Africa At National Tennis Centre Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Surface: Hard-Indoor Pool A Wednesday

Austria 2, Tunisia 1

Thursday

Tunisia 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1

Friday

Austria 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

Pool B Wednesday

Israel 2, Portugal 1

Luxembourg 2, South Africa 1

Thursday

Israel 2, South Africa 1

Luxembourg 3, Portugal 0

Friday

Luxembourg 3, Israel 0

Portugal 2, South Africa 0

Playoffs Saturday Promotional

Austria 2, Israel 0

Luxembourg 2, Tunisia 0

Relegation

Portugal 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1

