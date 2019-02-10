Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fed Cup Results

February 10, 2019 7:34 pm
 
4 min read
Share       
WORLD GROUP
First Round

Winners to semifinals, losers to WG Playoffs, April 20-21

Romania 3, Czech Republic 2
At Ostravar Arena
Ostrava, Czech Republic
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

Reverse Singles

Simona Halep, Romania, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-4, 6-2.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Doubles

Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu, Romania, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

France 3, Belgium 1
At Country Hall du Sart-Tilman
Liege, Belgium

Surface: Hard-Indoor

Singles

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, vs. Alize Cornet, France, abandoned.

Doubles

Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Fiona Ferro and Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Belarus 4, Germany 0
At Volkswagen Halle Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany

Surface: Hard-Indoor

Singles

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.

Reverse Singles

Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, abandoned.

Doubles

Victoria Azarenka and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, def. Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 6-1, 0-6, 11-9.

Australia 3, United States 2
At US Cellular Arena
Asheville, N.C.

Surface: Hard-Indoor

Singles

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Madison Keys, United States, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Reverse Singles

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles

Ashleigh Barty and Priscilla Hon, Australia, def. Danielle Collins and Nicole Melichar, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

WORLD GROUP II
First Round

Winners to WG Playoffs, losers to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21

Switzerland 3, Italy 1
At Swiss Tennis Arena
Biel, Switzerland
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, vs. Sara Errani, Italy, abandoned.

Doubles

Sara Errani and Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Timea Bacsinszky and Stefanie Voegele, Switzerland, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.

Latvia 4, Slovakia 0
At Arena Riga
Riga, Latvia
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-0.

Reverse Singles

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, vs. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, abandoned.

Doubles

Diana Marcinkevica and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Tereza Mihalikova and Anna Karolina Schmiedliva, Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

Spain 3, Japan 2
At Kita-Kyushu Sogo Gymnastic Hall
Kita-kyushu, Japan
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Georgina Garcia-Perez, Spain, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Reverse Singles

Kurumi Nara, Japan, def. Silvia Soler-Espinosa, Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Georgina Garcia-Perez, Spain, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Doubles

Georgina Garcia-Perez and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Canada 4, Netherlands 0
At Maaspoort Sports & Events
Den Bosch, Netherlands
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-1.

Francoise Abanda, Canada, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Bianca Andreescu, Canada, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-4, 6-2.

Richel Hogenkamp, Netherlands, vs. Francoise Abanda, Canada, abandoned.

Doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Rebecca Marino, Canada, def. Bibiane Schoofs and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, 2-6, 7-5, 12-10.

ZONAL GROUP I

Winners to WGII Playoffs, April 20-21; losers to 2020 Group II

Europe/Africa
Event A
At Hala Widowiskowo-Sportowa
Zielona Gora, Poland
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Russia 2, Poland 1

Thursday

Russia 3, Denmark 0

Friday

Poland 3, Denmark 0

Pool B
Wednesday

Bulgaria 2, Estonia 1

Sweden 2, Ukraine 1

Thursday

Sweden 2, Estonia 1

Ukraine 2, Bulgaria 1

Friday

Sweden 3, Bulgaria 0

Ukraine 3, Estonia 0

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotional

Russia 2, Sweden 0

3rd-4th Playoff

Poland 2, Ukraine 1

Relegation

Estonia 2, Denmark 0

Event B
At University of Bath
Bath, England
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Britain 3, Slovenia 0

Hungary 2, Greece 1

Thursday

Britain 3, Greece 0

Hungary 3, Slovenia 0

Friday

Britain 2, Hungary 0

Greece 2, Slovenia 1

Pool B
Wednesday

Croatia 2, Turkey 1

Serbia 2, Georgia 1

Thursday

Croatia 2, Georgia 1

Serbia 3, Turkey 0

Friday

Serbia 2, Croatia 1

Turkey 3, Georgia 0

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotional

Britain 2, Serbia 0

5th-8th

Hungary 2, Croatia 0

Turkey 2, Greece 1

Relegation

Slovenia 2, Georgia 0

Americas
At Club Campestre Sede Llanogrande
Medellin, Colombia
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Mexico 2, Colombia 1

Paraguay 3, Ecuador 0

Thursday

Colombia 2, Paraguay 1

Mexico 3, Ecuador 0

Friday

Colombia 2, Ecuador 1

Paraguay 2, Mexico 1

Pool B
Wednesday

Argentina 2, Puerto Rico 1

Brazil 3, Chile 0

Thursday

Brazil 2, Puerto Rico 1

Chile 3, Argentina 0

Friday

Brazil 2, Argentina 1

Chile 3, Puerto Rico 0

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotional

Brazil 2, Paraguay 0

3rd-4th

Chile 2, Mexico 1

Relegation

Colombia 2, Puerto Rico 1

Argentina 2, Ecuador 1

Asia/Oceania
At National Tennis Centre
Astana, Kazakhstan
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Kazakhstan 3, Thailand 0

Thursday

India 2, Thailand 1

Friday

Kazakhstan 3, India 0

Pool B
Wednesday

China 3, Pacific Oceania 0

South Korea 3, Indonesia 0

Thursday

China 3, South Korea 0

Indonesia 3, Pacific Oceania 0

Friday

China 3, Indonesia 0

South Korea 3, Pacific Oceania 0

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotional

Kazakhstan 2, China 1

3rd-4th

South Korea 2, India 1

Relegation

Indonesia 2, Thailand

ZONAL GROUP II

Winners to 2020 Group I, losers to 2020 Group III

Europe/Africa
At National Tennis Centre
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Pool A
Wednesday

Austria 2, Tunisia 1

Thursday

Tunisia 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1

Friday

Austria 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

Pool B
Wednesday

Israel 2, Portugal 1

Luxembourg 2, South Africa 1

Thursday

Israel 2, South Africa 1

Luxembourg 3, Portugal 0

Friday

Luxembourg 3, Israel 0

Portugal 2, South Africa 0

Playoffs
Saturday
Promotional

Austria 2, Israel 0

Luxembourg 2, Tunisia 0

Relegation

Portugal 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.