Fernando’s putback lifts No. 24 Maryland over No. 21 Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Bruno Fernando scored 11 points, including the last two on a putback with 7.8 seconds left, to lift No. 24 Maryland to a 66-65 win over No. 21 Iowa on Tuesday night.

Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) gave up an 11-point lead over the final four minutes, but held on against an Iowa team that had won its last two games via buzzer-beater and had two looks at the basket in the final seven seconds. The Terrapins got 17 points from Anthony Cowan, who shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds. Eric Ayala added 11 points and Fernando had 11 rebounds.

Iowa (20-6, 9-6) saw its four-game winning streak end. The Hawkeyes were led by Jordan Bohannon, who had 14 points, and Isaiah Moss, who added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes couldn’t make another miracle, and finally were bit by inconsistent play they were able to overcome previously. Iowa held Maryland without a field goal for nearly six minutes to open the game, but allowed the Terrapins to shoot nearly 52 percent in the second half.

Maryland: The Terrapins had 10 offensive rebounds, including the big one by Fernando. Maryland also forced 17 Iowa turnovers and scored 20 points off those turnovers.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa: The Hawkeyes dipped slightly last week after narrow wins, but a loss to a ranked team shouldn’t be the biggest indictment.

Maryland: A road win against a ranked team should boost the Terrapins next Sunday, provided Mark Turgeon’s team holds serve at home against Ohio State.

UP NEXT

Iowa welcomes Indiana to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Maryland returns home to play Ohio State on Saturday.

