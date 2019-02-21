Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ferrari scores 23 to lead San Francisco past BYU 77-71

February 21, 2019 11:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Frankie Ferrari had a career-high 23 points as San Francisco defeated BYU 77-71 on Thursday night.

Ferrari hit 9 of 12 shots. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Jordan Ratinho had 11 points for San Francisco (21-6, 9-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Matt McCarthy added 10 points.

Yoeli Childs had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (18-11, 10-4), whose five-game winning streak was broken. TJ Haws added 25 points. Gavin Baxter had 8 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. San Francisco defeated BYU 82-63 on Jan. 19. San Francisco matches up against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday. BYU takes on Gonzaga on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.