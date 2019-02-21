Ferrari scores 23 to lead San Francisco past BYU 77-71

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Frankie Ferrari had a career-high 23 points as San Francisco defeated BYU 77-71 on Thursday night.

Ferrari hit 9 of 12 shots. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Jordan Ratinho had 11 points for San Francisco (21-6, 9-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Matt McCarthy added 10 points.

Yoeli Childs had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars (18-11, 10-4), whose five-game winning streak was broken. TJ Haws added 25 points. Gavin Baxter had 8 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. San Francisco defeated BYU 82-63 on Jan. 19. San Francisco matches up against Santa Clara on the road on Saturday. BYU takes on Gonzaga on the road on Saturday.

