FGCU downs Jacksonville 73-60 behind Scott, Casimir

February 2, 2019 9:13 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zach Scott scored 18 points, Schadrac Casimir added 17 with three 3-pointers, and Florida Gulf Coast beat Jacksonville 73-60 on Saturday night.

Dinero Mercurius scored 11 points for the Eagles (9-15, 4-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), who held the Dolphins to 36 percent shooting and outscored them 38-28 in the paint.

The Dolphins closed to 36-33 on Aamahne Santos’ 3 early in the second half, but FGCU pulled away on a 10-5 run and led by 10 on Mercurius’ layup with 12:19 left. JD Notae’s 3 cut the deficit to 51-45, but the Eagles went up by 11 on Christian Carlyle’s layup with 5:58 left and outscored the Dolphins 7-1 in the final 52 seconds.

Jacksonville led 16-6 on Bryce Workman’s layup but went cold while the Eagles scored 19 straight and led 32-25 at halftime on 58 percent shooting after outrebounding the Dolphins 20-10.

Notae scored 22 points with five 3s and Tyreese Davis added 18 with eight rebounds for the Jaguars (10-12, 3-6).

