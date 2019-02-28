FGCU looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

Florida Gulf Coast (13-17, 8-7) vs. Jacksonville (12-18, 5-10)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Jacksonville. Florida Gulf Coast has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Dolphins. Jacksonville’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2016, an 83-80 win.

STEPPING UP: This will be a Florida homecoming for Eagles junior Christian Carlyle, who has averaged 8.2 points on the season. Seniors Schadrac Casimir, who’s produced 14.4 points per game, and Dinero Mercurius, who’s averaged 9.8 points, have helped lead the way with Carlyle this year. On the other bench, JD Notae has averaged 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds while Jace Hogan has put up 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

SOLID SCHADRAC: Casimir has connected on 47.3 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 87.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville is 0-9 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 12-9 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Florida Gulf Coast has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.

LOOSENING UP: Florida Gulf Coast’s defense has forced 14.1 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last five games.

