Fields scores 28 to lead Cal Poly over Hawaii 88-80

February 24, 2019 12:52 am
 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Fields had 28 points as Cal Poly topped Hawaii 88-80 on Saturday night.

Marcellus Garrick had 16 points for Cal Poly (6-19, 2-10 Big West Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Daxton Carr added 10 points. Karlis Garoza had seven rebounds for the home team.

After falling behind 40-38 at halftime, Cal Poly outscored Hawaii 50-40 in the second half to earn the victory. The Mustangs’ 50 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Zigmars Raimo tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (16-11, 7-6). Sheriff Drammeh added 13 points. Eddie Stansberry had 12 points.

The Mustangs evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors with the win. Hawaii defeated Cal Poly 75-54 on Feb. 14. Cal Poly takes on Cal State Fullerton on the road on Thursday. Hawaii plays Cal State Northridge at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

