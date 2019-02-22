Listen Live Sports

FIFA strips Peru of U17 World Cup hosting rights

February 22, 2019 6:19 pm
 
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has stripped Peru of Under-17 World Cup hosting rights, citing concerns about the infrastructure.

The decision was taken by the bureau of the FIFA Council which features the six regional confederation presidents and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The tournament was due to be staged in October after Peru was awarded the competition last June. But FIFA says following various inspection visits it found a “number of organizational and infrastructure challenges linked to the event delivery.”

In a statement, FIFA says it is “currently evaluating different alternatives concerning the appointment of a new host country.”

England is the defending champion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

