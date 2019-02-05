Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fight Schedule

February 5, 2019 12:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Feb. 9

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Alberto Machado vs. Andrew Cancio, 12, for Machado’s WBA super featherweight title; Rey Vargas vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 12, for Vargas’ WBC World super bantamweight title; Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Charles Huerta, 10, super featherweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Abner Mares, 12, for Davis’ WBA featherweight title; Erickson Lubin vs. Ishw Smith, 10, super welterweights; Javier Fortuna vs. Sharif Bogere, 10, lightweights; Eddie Ramirez vs. Juan Heraldez, 10, junior welterweights; Xavier Martinez vs. Deivi Julio Bassa, 10, junior lightweights.

Feb. 10

At Save Mart Arena, Fresno, Calif., Jose Carlos Ramirez vs. Jose Zepeda, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC World super lightweight title; Raymundo Beltran vs. Hiroki Okada, 10 super lightweights; Genesis Servania vs. Carlos Castro, 10, featherweights; Bryan Vasquez vs. Enrique Tinoco, 10, super featherweights; Andy Vences vs. Dardan Zenunaj, 10, super featherweights; Saul Rodriguez vs. Aelio Mesquita, 10, lightweights.

Feb. 15

At Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minn. (ESPN), Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Feb. 16

At Los Angeles (FOX), Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA featherweight title; Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights.

Feb. 23

At Minneapolis Armory (FS1), Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title.

March 2

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Erislandy Lara vs. Brian Castaño, 12, for Lara’s WBA Super Welterweight World title; Luis Ortiz vs. Christian Hammer, 10, heavyweights; Ricardo Núñeztakes vs. Edner Cherry, 12, super featherweights.

March 9

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (FOX), Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12, for Porter’s WBC welterweight title.

March 16

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title; David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love, 10, super middleweights.

March 24

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12, welterweights.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.