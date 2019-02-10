Fight Schedule

Feb. 15

At Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minn. (ESPN), Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 12, for Brant’s WBA World middleweight title; Derrick Webster vs. Lennox Allen, 10, super middleweights.

At Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane, Kan. (SHO), Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Thomas Patrick Ward, 10, for the vacant NABA-USA Super Bantamweight title; Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Mykal Fox, 10, super lightweights; Apti Davtaev vs. Richard Carmack, 10, haevyweights.

Feb. 16

At Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles (FOX), Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA Super World featherweight title; Carlos Licona vs. DeeJay Kriel, 12, for Licona’s IBF minimumweight title; Cesar Juarez vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, 10, bantamweights; Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights; Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Oscar Cortez, 10, middleweights.

Feb. 23

At O2 Arena, London, James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12, super middleweights; Joe Joyce vs. Bermane Stiverne, 12, heavyweights.

At Minneapolis Armory (FOX), Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim, 12, for the vacant WBC World super middleweight title; Mark Anthony Hernandez vs. Jeison Rosario, 10, middleweights; Jamal James vs. Janer Gonzalez, 10, welterweights.

At Tijuana, Mexico, Brandon Rios vs. Humberto Soto, 12, lightweights.

March 1

At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla. Derrieck Cuevas vs. Ed Paredes, 10, welterweights.

March 2

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Brian Castano vs. Erislandy Lara, 12, for Castano’s WBA super welterweight title; Ricardo Nunez vs Edner Cherry, 12, super featherweights; Luis Ortiz vs. Christian Hammer, 10, heavyweights.

March 9

At Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y., Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera, 12, for Bivol’s WBA World light heavyweight title; Maurice Hooker vs. Mikkel LesPierre, 12, for Hooker’s WBO World super lightweights title; Callum Johnson vs. Sean Monaghan, 10, light heavyweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (FOX), Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12, for Porter’s WBC welterweight title; Edwin Rodriguez vs. Andrzej Fonfara, 10, heavyweights.

March 16

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title; David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love, 10, super middleweights.

March 17

At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York (ESPN), Felix Verdejo vs Antonio Lozada Jr., 10, lightweights; Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran Jr., 10, super featherweights; Mick Conlan vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez, 10, featherweights; Jessie Magdaleno vs. Christopher Doaz, 10, featherweights; Luis Collazo vs. Samuel Vargas, 10, welterweights.

March 23

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (ESPN), Kubrat Pulev vs. Robert Helenus, 10, heavyweights.

March 24

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12, welterweights.

