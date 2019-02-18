Fight Schedule

Feb. 23

At O2 Arena, London (SHO), James DeGale vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12, super middleweights; Joe Joyce vs. Bermane Stiverne, 12, heavyweights.

At Minneapolis Armory (FOX), Anthony Dirrell vs. Avni Yildirim, 12, for the vacant WBC World super middleweight title; Mark Anthony Hernandez vs. Jeison Rosario, 10, middleweights; Jamal James vs. Janer Gonzalez, 10, welterweights.

At Tijuana, Mexico, Brandon Rios vs. Humberto Soto, 12, lightweights.

March 1

At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla. Derrieck Cuevas vs. Ed Paredes, 10, welterweights.

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Anthony Joshua vs. Jarrell Miller, 12, for Joshua’s WBA Super-IBF-WBO-IBO heavyweight titles.

March 2

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Brian Castano vs. Erislandy Lara, 12, for Castano’s WBA World super welterweight title; Ricardo Nunez vs Edner Cherry, 12, super featherweights; Luis Ortiz vs. Christian Hammer, 10, heavyweights.

March 9

At Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y., Dmitry Bivol vs. Sullivan Barrera, 12, for Bivol’s WBA World light heavyweight title; Maurice Hooker vs. Mikkel LesPierre, 12, for Hooker’s WBO World super lightweights title; Callum Johnson vs. Sean Monaghan, 10, light heavyweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. (FOX), Shawn Porter vs. Yordenis Ugas, 12, for Porter’s WBC welterweight title; Edwin Rodriguez vs. Andrzej Fonfara, 10, heavyweights.

March 15

At Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Tevin Farmer vs. Jono Carroll, 12, for Carroll’s IBF super featherweight title; Gabriel Rosado vs. Maciej Sulecki, 10, middleweights.

March 16

At AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia, 12, for Spence’s IBF welterweight title; David Benavidez vs. J’Leon Love, 10, super middleweights.

March 17

At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York (ESPN), Felix Verdejo vs Antonio Lozada Jr., 10, lightweights; Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran Jr., 10, super featherweights; Mick Conlan vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez, 10, featherweights; Jessie Magdaleno vs. Christopher Doaz, 10, featherweights; Luis Collazo vs. Samuel Vargas, 10, welterweights.

March 23

At Cologne, Germany, Manual Charr vs. Fres Oquendo, for Charr’s WBA World heavyweight title.

At London, Charlie Edwards vs. Angel Moreno, 12, for Edwards’ WBC flyweight title.

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (ESPN), Kubrat Pulev vs. Robert Helenus, 10, heavyweights.

March 24

At MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Md. (FS1), Lamont Peterson vs. Sergey Lipinets, 12, welterweights.

March 30

At 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Doudou Ngumbu, 12, for Gvozdyk’s WBC light heavyweight title.

