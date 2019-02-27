Listen Live Sports

Finke carries Grand Canyon over Eastern New Mexico 95-64

February 27, 2019 11:33 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Finke had a career-high 38 points as Grand Canyon rolled past Eastern New Mexico 95-64 on Wednesday night.

Carlos Johnson had 25 points for Grand Canyon (17-10). Alessandro Lever added 13 points and three assists. Trey Drechsel had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Grand Canyon posted a season-high 31 assists.

Zach Parker had 13 points for the Greyhounds. Devin Pullum added 11 points. Isaiah Murphy had six rebounds.

Grand Canyon faces Cal State Bakersfield at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

