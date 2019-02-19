Listen Live Sports

Fisher scores 21 to lead Siena past Saint Peter’s 72-62

February 19, 2019 9:39 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Fisher had 21 points as Siena got past Saint Peter’s 72-62 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Pickett had 18 points and nine assists for Siena (14-14, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Sloan Seymour added 12 points. Manny Camper had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Davauhnte Turner had 16 points for the Peacocks (6-20, 3-11), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. KC Ndefo added 12 points and three blocks. Quinn Taylor had 12 points.

The Saints evened the season series against the Peacocks with the win. Saint Peter’s defeated Siena 65-60 on Jan. 3. Both teams take on Marist in their next game. Saint Peter’s stays on the road with a visit to the Red Foxes on Friday, while Siena remains home for its matchup against Marist on Sunday.

