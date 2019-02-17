Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Fitts leads Saint Mary’s (Cal) past Pepperdine 72-65

February 17, 2019 2:02 am
 
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Malik Fitts had 25 points as Saint Mary’s won its eighth consecutive home game, topping Pepperdine 72-65 on Saturday night. Jordan Ford added 20 points for the Gaels.

Fitts shot 5 for 7 from deep. He added seven rebounds. Ford also had six rebounds for the Gaels.

Tommy Kuhse had 12 points for Saint Mary’s (17-10, 8-4 West Coast Conference). Tanner Krebs added 10 points.

Pepperdine totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Colbey Ross had 22 points for the Waves (12-15, 5-8). Jade’ Smith added 13 points. Kessler Edwards had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Waves with the win. Pepperdine defeated Saint Mary’s 84-77 on Jan. 26. Saint Mary’s takes on Pacific on the road on Thursday. Pepperdine matches up against Gonzaga on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

