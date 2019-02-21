Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flagg carries St. Francis (Pa.) over St. Francis (NY) 81-71

February 21, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Mark Flagg had a career-high 20 points as St. Francis (Pa.) stretched its win streak to eight games, beating St. Francis (NY) 81-71 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 19 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (15-11, 11-4 Northeast Conference). Keith Braxton added 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Jamaal King, whose 15 points per game entering the contest was second on the Red Flash, scored only 6 points (3 of 12).

Chauncey Hawkins had 16 points for the Terriers (16-12, 8-7). Jalen Jordan added 11 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Red Flash evened the season series against the Terriers with the win. St. Francis (NY) defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 72-68 on Jan. 12. St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Saturday. St. Francis (NY) plays Robert Morris on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.