Flames-Canucks Sums

|Calgary
|2
|1
|0
|0—3
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|0
|0—4
|Vancouver won shootout 1-0.
First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 19 (Roussel, Tanev), 0:44. 2, Calgary, Lindholm 24 (Gaudreau, Monahan), 6:39. 3, Vancouver, Leivo 11 (Pettersson, Pouliot), 12:58. 4, Calgary, Bennett 10 (Neal, Jankowski), 13:35. Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (hooking), 8:47; Virtanen, VAN, (cross checking), 14:20; Giordano, CGY, (interference), 15:21.
Second Period_5, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Hanifin), 13:19. 6, Vancouver, Boeser 19 (Pettersson, Hutton), 15:11. Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (roughing), 13:59; Backlund, CGY, (roughing), 13:59; Neal, CGY, (interference), 17:47; Virtanen, VAN, (high sticking), 19:12.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Boeser, VAN, (tripping), 2:46; Biega, VAN, major (high sticking), 7:26; Ryan, CGY, (holding), 12:56.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (slashing), 3:37.
Shootout_Calgary 0 (Tkachuk NG, Monahan NG, Neal NG), Vancouver 1 (Pettersson G, Boeser NG, Granlund NG).
Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-20-14_47. Vancouver 11-5-8-1_25.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 5; Vancouver 0 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 20-4-5 (25 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 21-15-6 (47-44).
A_18,410 (18,910). T_2:44.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.