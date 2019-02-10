Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Canucks Sums

February 10, 2019 1:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 2 1 0 0—3
Vancouver 2 1 0 0—4
Vancouver won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 19 (Roussel, Tanev), 0:44. 2, Calgary, Lindholm 24 (Gaudreau, Monahan), 6:39. 3, Vancouver, Leivo 11 (Pettersson, Pouliot), 12:58. 4, Calgary, Bennett 10 (Neal, Jankowski), 13:35. Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (hooking), 8:47; Virtanen, VAN, (cross checking), 14:20; Giordano, CGY, (interference), 15:21.

Second Period_5, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Hanifin), 13:19. 6, Vancouver, Boeser 19 (Pettersson, Hutton), 15:11. Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (roughing), 13:59; Backlund, CGY, (roughing), 13:59; Neal, CGY, (interference), 17:47; Virtanen, VAN, (high sticking), 19:12.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Boeser, VAN, (tripping), 2:46; Biega, VAN, major (high sticking), 7:26; Ryan, CGY, (holding), 12:56.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (slashing), 3:37.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Shootout_Calgary 0 (Tkachuk NG, Monahan NG, Neal NG), Vancouver 1 (Pettersson G, Boeser NG, Granlund NG).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-20-14_47. Vancouver 11-5-8-1_25.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 5; Vancouver 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 20-4-5 (25 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 21-15-6 (47-44).

A_18,410 (18,910). T_2:44.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.