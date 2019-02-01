Flames-Capitals Sums

|Calgary
First Period_1, Washington, Dowd 5 (Kempny, Carlson), 3:00. 2, Calgary, Backlund 13, 17:37. 3, Washington, Jaskin 2 (Eller, Orpik), 19:24. Penalties_None.
Second Period_4, Washington, Wilson 14 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 0:54. 5, Calgary, Hathaway 6 (Ryan, Brodie), 2:17. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (high sticking), 8:29; Hathaway, CGY, (tripping), 13:33; Giordano, CGY, (hooking), 15:55.
Third Period_6, Calgary, Lindholm 22 (Gaudreau, Brodie), 12:01. 7, Washington, Kuznetsov 10 (Oshie, Backstrom), 19:03 (pp). Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (interference), 0:45; Orlov, WSH, (holding), 8:29; Backlund, CGY, (holding), 18:02; Tkachuk, CGY, Major (fighting), 20:00; Orpik, WSH, Major (fighting), 20:00; Backstrom, WSH, (interference), 20:00.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-7-10_30. Washington 13-16-11_40.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 4.
Goalies_Calgary, Smith 14-10-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Washington, Holtby 18-12-3 (30-27).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:40.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Kory Nagy.
