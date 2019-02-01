Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Capitals Sums

February 1, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 1 1 1—3
Washington 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Washington, Dowd 5 (Kempny, Carlson), 3:00. 2, Calgary, Backlund 13, 17:37. 3, Washington, Jaskin 2 (Eller, Orpik), 19:24. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Washington, Wilson 14 (Kuznetsov, Vrana), 0:54. 5, Calgary, Hathaway 6 (Ryan, Brodie), 2:17. Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (high sticking), 8:29; Hathaway, CGY, (tripping), 13:33; Giordano, CGY, (hooking), 15:55.

Third Period_6, Calgary, Lindholm 22 (Gaudreau, Brodie), 12:01. 7, Washington, Kuznetsov 10 (Oshie, Backstrom), 19:03 (pp). Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (interference), 0:45; Orlov, WSH, (holding), 8:29; Backlund, CGY, (holding), 18:02; Tkachuk, CGY, Major (fighting), 20:00; Orpik, WSH, Major (fighting), 20:00; Backstrom, WSH, (interference), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-7-10_30. Washington 13-16-11_40.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 14-10-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Washington, Holtby 18-12-3 (30-27).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:40.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.